Reynolda House Museum of American Art Acquires Milton Avery’s “Bow River”
The painting was contributed in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Reynolda’s Volunteer Program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 24, 2023)—In honor of 50th anniversary of Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s volunteer program, Reynolda’s Founding President Barbara Babcock Millhouse generously contributed “Bow River” by Milton Avery to the Museum’s permanent collection.
“Bow River” was painted by Avery in 1947. He was described by fellow painter Mark Rothko as “a great poet-inventor who had invented sonorities never seen nor heard before . . . His is the poetry of sheer loveliness, of sheer beauty.” Avery was born in 1885 in Altmar, NY as the son of a tanner. For most of his life, he sustained his immediate and extended family through manual labor while he and his wife, Sally Michel Avery, a painter and illustrator in her own right, created modernist works in near obscurity.
Avery sold his first painting in 1929 to the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., which also gave him his first solo exhibition in 1944. In the 1930s, the Averys moved to New York City and formed friendships with other modernists such as Rothko, Barnett Newman and Adolph Gottlieb. Avery’s radiant colors and simplified forms influenced the abstract painters of the 1950s. He became ever bolder in his later years, painting canvases up to six feet wide with an ever-greater reduction in forms, approaching near total abstraction. Art historian Robert Hobbs, in his book “Milton Avery: The Late Paintings,” cited 1947—the year of “Bow River”—as the beginning of the artist’s fruitful final period.
Art critic Hilton Kramer wrote that, “Landscape was always, I believe, Avery’s greatest subject—the subject, that is, that allowed him to create his purest, most inspired paintings.” In “Bow River,”Avery was inspired by the main headstream for the South Saskatchewan River in southern Alberta, Canada.
In Avery’s painting, the river is viewed from a grassy slope. Within the steady current, suggested by columns of thin, white wave crests, there are two sandy islands dotted with spindly conifers. On the far bank, another six evergreen trees keep a tenuous hold in a delta of sand. Their teetering forms are reminders of the arctic winds that blow through the river valley. On this day, however, the air is calm; fog suspended in a distant valley. Oddly shaped areas of pasture on the distant mountain provide the only hints of human presence in the landscape.
“Avery was a major 20th-century modernist, and we are delighted to have ‘Bow River’ as part of our permanent collection,” said Allison Perkins, executive director of Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens. “Barbara Babcock Millhouse’s donation of this painting is a fitting tribute to our volunteers who have been an essential part of the Reynolda experience. Their dedication, passion and hard work continue to enhance our organization and the visitor experience. They’ve remained loyal through every bend, or bow, in the river, and we can’t thank them often enough nor deeply enough.”
Barbara Babcock Millhouse is the granddaughter of Richard Joshua Reynolds and Katharine Smith Reynolds, and daughter of Mary Reynolds and Charles Babcock. She was the driving force behind the establishment of the Reynolda House art collection and the formation of the Museum. Under her guidance, the nationally recognized collection has grown to include masterworks of American painting, sculpture, and photography by such artists as Mary Cassatt, Frederic Church, Jacob Lawrence, Georgia O’Keeffe and Gilbert Stuart.
Hours and Admission
Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is charged, though several free admission categories apply. Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily, free of charge. The Greenhouse is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reynolda Village merchants’ hours vary. No ticket is needed to shop at the Reynolda House Museum Store.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app, Reynolda Revealed, to self-tour the estate.
***
Image above: Bow River, 1947 by Milton Avery (1885–1965) Oil on canvas, 32 x 46 inches.
Gift of Barbara B. Millhouse, 2022.4.1.
© 2023 The Milton Avery Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
