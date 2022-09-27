Oct 7, 2022 - High Point Theatre Proudly Presents:
HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr
- A True Story of Hollywood Glamour & Scientific Genius -
The 24x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed NYC Play
Written & Performed by Heather Massie & the Hedy Lamarr Film Festival - Oct 4-6, 2022
High Point Theatre - High Point, NC - Oct 7, 2022
High Point, NC – High Point Theatre is proud to present the play HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr on Oct 7, 2022 in High Point, NC. Fresh off her tour of the show in South Africa and Egypt, Fulbright Specialist and New York City artist Heather Massie will deliver her 24x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed New York City show. The show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World', Lamarr defied expectation by inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Portraying 36 characters in this solo play, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, George Sanders, Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution! The show's mission is to inspire audiences to make the world a better place, especially to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.
Playing Friday, October 7, 2022 @ 7:30PM (Doors Open @ 6:30 PM) for the 90 minute show, followed by a Q&A with artist and Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie. Tickets: $10-$15.
Tickets & Information Here: https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-the-life-inventions-of-hedy-lamarr/
(A 60 minute performance of the show for area schools will also be presented on Thursday, October 6 @ 10 AM - for information please contact High Point Theatre at (336)887-3001.)
In conjunction with the performance of HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr on Oct 7, 2022, High Point Theatre is proud to present their inaugural classic film series, the Hedy Lamarr Film Festival from October 4-6, 2022. Film screenings will be at 7 PM (Doors Open at 6 PM) each evening. Tickets: $9.37.
Ecstasy - Tuesday, October 4 @ 7 PM - https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-lamarr-in-ecstasy/
Sampson & Delilah- Wednesday, October 5 @ 7 PM - https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-lamarr-in-samson-and-delilah/
Ziegfeld Girl - Thursday, October 6 @ 7 PM - https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-lamarr-in-ziegfeld-girl/
Following each film there will be a Q&A/talkback with Heather Massie, Fulbright Scholar and the writer/performer of the HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr production on October 7.
(Descriptions of each film are included below.)
WHAT: HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr
WHO: Written & Performed by Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie
PRESENTED BY: High Point Theatre
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2022 @ 7:30 PM (Doors Open @ 6:30 PM)
WHERE: High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, NC 27260
TICKETS: $10-$15
SHOW TICKETS & INFORMATION: https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-the-life-inventions-of-hedy-lamarr/
BOX OFFICE: (336)887-3001 - 12-5 PM, M-F
SHOW WEBSITE: www.HeatherMassie.com/HEDY
Show Blurb:
The Show:
HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World', Lamarr defied expectation by inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Portraying 36 characters in this solo play, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, George Sanders, Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution! The show premiered Off Broadway in 2016 on Theatre Row in New York City, and has since toured throughout the United States, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Egypt, Sweden, Ukraine, Italy, Iceland, and Finland, and virtually in Germany and Switzerland, garnering 24 awards and critical acclaim. Written and performed by Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie, its mission is to inspire audiences to make the world a better place, especially to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.
The Performer:
Having studied Astrophysics with dreams of becoming an astronaut, Heather Massie marries her loves of art and science in the person of Hedy Lamarr. She studied Astrophysics at the University of Virginia before studying Theatre Arts in the Virginia Tech School of the Arts and becoming a professional actress in NYC and throughout the US. She has toured the world with her show HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr garnering 24 awards and international critical acclaim. She brings the show to theatres, arts festivals, science festivals, science centers, technology conferences, museums, universities, schools, Jewish centers, STEM & STEAM Events, and cultural and scientific organizations throughout the United States and around the world. In 2019 she served as a Fulbright Specialist with a tour of the show through South Africa sponsored by the US State Department, World Learning, and the US Embassy South Africa.
Hedy Lamarr Film Festival:
High Point Theatre's innaugural classic film series: The Hedy Lamarr Film Festival will feature October 4-6, 2022 at 7 PM (Doors Open 6 PM). Tickets: $9.37.
All screenings will be at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, NC 27260. Following each film there will be a Q&A/talkback with Heather Massie, Fulbright Scholar and the writer/performer of the HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr production on Oct. 7.
Ecstasy - Tuesday, October 4 - https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-lamarr-in-ecstasy/
Come see what all the fuss was about in 1937 in this renowned but infamous art film shot in Prague. Banned by Hitler and denounced by the Pope, audiences of the day were enthralled by Hedy Lamarr in this film directed by Gustav Machatý.
Eva (Hedy Lamarr) has just gotten married to an older gentleman. She leaves him, and one day meets a young man and they fall in love. Fate brings the husband together with the young lover that has taken Eva from him.
As part of this art film night, the short film Ballet Mécanique will screen before Ecstasy. This is an avant-garde film by artist Fernand Léger. It has a musical score by the American composer George Antheil, who was Hedy Lamarr's co-inventer of technology for torpedoes during WWII. Come learn how the concept of a player piano was key in their invention!
Sampson & Delilah - Wednesday, October 5 - https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-lamarr-in-samson-and-delilah/
When strongman Samson (Victor Mature) rejects the love of the beautiful Philistine woman Delilah (Hedy Lamarr), she seeks vengeance that brings horrible consequences they both regret.
Samson and Delilah is the romantic biblical drama film produced and directed by Cecil B. DeMille. It depicts the biblical story of Samson, a strongman whose secret lies in his uncut hair, and his love for Delilah, the woman who seduces him, discovers his secret, and then betrays him to the Philistines.
Ziegfeld Girl - Thursday, October 6 - https://highpointtheatre.com/event/hedy-lamarr-in-ziegfeld-girl/
In the 1920s, three women become performers in the renowned Broadway show the Ziegfeld Follies, where they find fame, love, and tragedy.
Ziegfeld Girl stars James Stewart, Judy Garland, Hedy Lamarr, Lana Turner, Tony Martin, Jackie Cooper, Eve Arden, and Philip Dorn, and features musical numbers by Busby Berkeley.
HEDY! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr
“Captivating.” - The Huffington Post
“Effervescent” - Silicon Republic
“Fascinating” - Belfast Times
“Highly inventive” - The Irish News
“Richly realized” - Blogcritics Magazine
“Highly entertaining” - Splash Magazine
“Magnetic performance” - Theater Scene
"Exceptionally talented" - MD Theatre Guide
“Lively & enlightening” - Sarasota Herald-Tribune
“Remarkable” - Theatre in the Now
“Gorgeous” - Total Theater
US Embassy Sweden Grant - Sweden
Mid Atlantic Arts - Turku, Finland
UMEZ - Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Grant - NYC
US Embassy Iceland Grant - Reykjavík, Iceland
The Maine Award - RVK Fringe, Reykjavík, Iceland
Audience Choice - IndyFringe, Indiana
Sold Out Award - IndyFringe, Indiana
Fulbright Specialist - South Africa
Best Performance - PRO.ACT Fest, Ukraine
Character Actor Award & Maine Award - RVK Fringe, Iceland
Oscar Award & Magna Cum Laude Award - PortFringe, Maine
Best Actress - Galway Fringe, Ireland
US Embassy Zimbabwe Grant - Intwasa Arts Festival, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
US Embassy Zimbabwe Grant - Harare International Festival of the Arts, Harare, Zimbabwe
Outstanding Performance - Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, NYC
Best Actress - SaraSolo Festival, Florida
Audience Choice - Shenandoah Fringe, Virginia
Festival Bestseller - United Solo Festival, NYC
