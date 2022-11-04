Goodly Frame Theatre brings back revival of NC Shakespeare Festival’s A Christmas Carol for 2nd year; David Sebren appointed as GFT Artistic Director
Greensboro, NC — A holiday tradition is born again as Goodly Frame Theatre revives the NC Shakespeare Festival’s beloved adaptation of A Christmas Carol for the second year in a row. As the 38th production of the NCSF version, GFT’s December 2022 run is the longest-running telling of Dickens’ story in the Piedmont Triad.
NCSF’s A Christmas Carol ran for 36 years, from 1977-1980 and 1982-2013. In December 2021, seven years after NCSF shuttered its doors, a group of veteran actors from the company brought back its holiday classic through Goodly Frame Theatre. This revival production ran at Greensboro’s state-of-the-art Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre (part of Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community), utilizing the same script and David Bishop score that was created at NCSF.
This year Jenna Tamisiea Elser returns as director, with fellow NCSF veteran Mark Woodard reprising his performance as Ebenezer Scrooge. The 2022 acting company features 26 performers, including 10 youth actors.
Meredith DiPaolo Stephens (former NCSF Assistant Managing Director) founded Goodly Frame Theatre in 2016 with the mission to rediscover and redefine the boundaries of Shakespeare, grounding her work in the legacy of the late NCSF Artistic Director Pedro Silva. Earlier this year Stephens began pursuing an MFA in Acting from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. This coincided with a shift in position from Artistic Director to Executive Director of Goodly Frame, along with the appointment of David Sebren as Artistic Director.
Stephens and Sebren have worked together for years at NCSF and Goodly Frame, cultivating their shared passion for professional theatre in the Triad. Remarking on Sebren’s appointment as GFT Artistic Director, Stephens said that “David is the exact artistic director that GFT needs. He’s ready to take the next steps necessary to lead the company into a future of growth, innovation, and inclusivity.”
As he steps into his new role, Sebren reflects on the memory of NCSF’s Silva.
“I remember how Pedro always checked on every person and embraced them with love and kindness. He was truly invested in every person he interacted with. The best way to describe Pedro is with a Dickens quote: ‘I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year’. In 2006 I was cast in A Christmas Carol, and Pedro brought me back several times to play the same roles. It always felt like coming home for Christmas. In 2013 Pedro called me as an emergency replacement for the role of Bob Cratchit. I won’t lie; I was nervous about that since I had big shoes to fill. I will always be thankful to Pedro Silva for giving me my start in professional theatre, and will always= cherish the memory of playing Bob Cratchit to Pedro’s Scrooge in 2013.
The tradition involved in this production is spectacular. It has a rich history as the longest-running A Christmas Carol in the Triad, written especially for the NC Shakespeare Festival and now enjoying new life through Goodly Frame Theatre. It can’t be replicated and is not available to any other company. You will only be able to see this version at Goodly Frame.”
Tickets for GFT’s 2022 production of A Christmas Carol are on sale now at
https://www.our.show/goodly-frame-theatre/a-christmas-carol. More information about Goodly Frame Theatre can be found at www.goodlyframe.org.
Production Information
When: Dec. 9th, 10th, 16th, & 17th at 7:30 pm; Dec. 11th, 17th, & 18th at 2 pm
Where: Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Dr., Greensboro, NC 27410
Tickets: Students $10-$20 / Seniors $15-$25 / Adults $30-$40 / Wheelchair Seating $20
Suitable for children 8+. Babes in arms and toddlers kindly discouraged.
Sponsor Information
Goodly Frame Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol is made possible through a sponsorship by Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community.
