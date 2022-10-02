Dearly Departed the hilarious comedy about death presented by North Carolina A&T State University’s Theatre Arts Program
North Carolina A&T State University and the Theatre Arts Program present the hilarious comedy about death, Dearly Departed. Written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, directed by Miller Lucky Jr. In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpins’ other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion: Firstborn Ray-Bud drinks himself silly as the funeral bills mount; Junior, the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, a pack of no-neck monster kids, and a wife who suspects him of infidelity in the family car; their spinster sister, Delightful, copes with death as she does life, by devouring junk food; and all the neighbors add more than two cents. As the situation becomes fraught with mishap, Ray-Bud says to his long-suffering wife, “When I die, don’t tell nobody. Just bury me in the backyard and tell everybody I left you.” Amidst the chaos, the Turpins turn for comfort to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who just manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need, and finally, the funeral.
Performance Dates and Times:
Thursday, October 20 @7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 21 @7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 22 @3:00 p.m. and @7:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 23 @3:00 p.m.
Location:
Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of NC A&T State University
Cost:
Adults - $17.00
Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students - $11.00
Children 12 & under - $6.00
A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card
For tickets call 336.334.7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com
