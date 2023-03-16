Creative Greensboro Presents ‘Evening of Short Plays No. 41’ March 30 to April 2
GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2023) – Creative Greensboro presents “Evening of Short Plays No. 41” at 7 pm March 30 through April 1, and at 2 pm on April 2 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Friday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwrights and directors. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
“Evening of Short Plays No. 41” will present nine new short plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 27th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage. For more information, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
This year’s lineup features:
“Crew 281” by Ian Hairston, directed by Lynne Elliot
“Don’t Bet Against Hope” by Shelley Segal, directed by Ian Hairston
“Eclipse Chaser” by Clinton Festa, directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi
“Falling Free” by Mike Brannon, directed by John Swain
“Here's Fluffy” by Randy Morris, directed by Adrian Quarles
“That Day” by Jini Zlatniski, directed by Katie Scott
“The Best is Yet to Come” by Judy Dove, directed by Carl Grasso
“The Word of Our Father” by Andy Ralston Asumendi, directed by Randy Morris
“True Mirror” by Debra Kaufmann, directed by Mike Brannon
Founded in 1993, Creative Greensboro's Playwrights’ Forum supports local aspiring playwrights in getting published or produced through contacts, marketing, and improving their skill as dramatic writers.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.
