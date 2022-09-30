Creative Greensboro Now Accepting Submissions for New Play Project
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2022) – Creative Greensboro is now accepting submissions for the 2024 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline for submissions is November 14. For more information and to see submission instructions go to this Web page or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.
The New Play Project has been presented for 30 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate – annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play. Creative Greensboro proudly continues this offering as an important opportunity to advance innovation and support for our creative playwriting community.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.