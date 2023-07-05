Common Thread Theatre Collective Presents “Our Journey”

EAST GREENSOBORO, N.C. (July 5, 2023) – The Common Thread Theatre Collective, a joint venture between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Davidson College, will present “Our Journey,” an interactive play for young audiences about self-discovery. The performance will be held at N.C. A&T’s Paul Robeson Theatre on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.
The “players” will go on this interactive journey beginning in their own worlds and advancing through the realms of various video games and fantasy worlds. Audience members will meet unique characters, like Princess Pomegranate, Sammy the Soldier, Cranky Canary and 8-Bit Elliot. They all have valuable traits and special items to offer.
They will encounter different individuals, each with their own lessons and skills to share. Along the journey, the players will discover who they are and how to make their world their own. The audience will choose the path of our characters, making each performance interactive and a unique experience for a broad range of ages and backgrounds.
“Our Journey” is a theatre production for young audience members ages 5 to 11.
Guests are invited to reserve up to 10 tickets and will receive an email confirming reservation.
Date and Time:
Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m.
Location:
Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University
1601 E. Market St., Greensboro NC 27411
Performances of “Our Journey” are made possible by generous funding from A&T’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Division of Student Affairs, the Bacca Visiting Scholar and Artist Program, the Clark Ross Academic Innovation Fund, Arts and Science Council of Charlotte, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department and Natural & Cultural Resources.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About Common Thread Theatre Collective
Common Thread Theatre Collective is a joint venture between faculty members at Davidson College and faculty members from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. While these are two very different institutions, the common thread that binds the faculty and students together is a love of theatre. We want to tell stories that center marginalized communities in new, fresh ways. Creating this professional theatre on Davidson’s campus in partnership with A&T faculty allows us to work with students, faculty and staff as well as our local, professional theatre artists to create work that is intentional and impactful for our communities. Find out more at the website here.
