Common Thread Theatre Collective presents Our Journey an interactive play for young audiences about self-discovery
Follow our players as they go on an interactive journey of self-discovery! Beginning in their own world they progress through the realms of various video games and fantasy worlds. You will meet unique characters, like Princess Pomegranate, Sammy the Soldier, Cranky Canary, and 8-Bit Elliot. They all have valuable traits and special items to offer.
They all encounter different individuals, each with their own lessons and skills to share. Along the journey, our players will discover who they are and how to make their world their own. The audience will choose the path of our characters, making each performance interactive and a unique experience for a broad range of ages and backgrounds.
Our Journey is a theatre production for young audiences ages 5 – 13 years old.
Performances are FREE and open to the public! Please click the link below to reserve up to 10 tickets. You will receive an email confirming your reservation.
https://form.jotform.com/231786569456069
Dates and Times:
Saturday, July 15 @2:00 p.m.
Location:
Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University
1601 East Market Street, Greensboro NC 27411
For more information, please email dbbradby@ncat.edu call 336.988.8085, or visit www.commonthreadtheatre.org
Performances of Our Journey is made possible by generous funding from North Carolina A&T State Universities College of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Division of Student Affairs, the Bacca Visiting Scholar and Artist Program, the Clark Ross Academic Innovation Fund, Arts and Science Council of Charlotte, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department and Natural & Cultural Resources.
