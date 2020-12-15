Hosting Blood Drive Fri., Dec. 18, in Hanesbrands Theater
Winston-Salem, NC (December 15, 2020) – Giving is an important part of the Christmas holiday tradition, and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is making a unique opportunity available to area residents this year. Chase Law, who assumed The Council’s President and CEO position this month, explains.
“Our theaters in the Milton Rhodes Center are not totally booked this season due to COVID-19 protocols and safety concerns. Instead, most of our arts groups are giving truly amazing virtual performances. When The Blood Connection (TBC) approached us about space for a community blood drive in downtown Winston-Salem, we were eager to help. And we had the perfect venue -- Hanesbrands Theater.”
The Arts Council’s Hanesbrands Theater, which at this time most years would be hosting live holiday performances, has almost 250 retractable seats. It takes only minutes to convert it into a spacious, open, multi-purpose area. So, a partnership was formed with TBC, an independently managed, non-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
TBC will conduct a blood drive on Friday, December 18, in the Hanesbrands Theater at 209 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Hours are 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Parking is free in The Arts Council parking lot just across Spruce Street from The Milton Rhodes Center, and all donors will receive a $10 VISA gift card and a tee shirt from TBC as a thank you.
“TBC’s donations have dropped due to COVID-19,” said Law, “so our collaboration will boost collection efforts at a time when all blood types are urgently needed. And The Arts Council will provide a discount coupon for our Community Arts Gift Shop so donors can get some holiday shopping done after they make their blood donations.” The Gift Shop features the creative work of local artists in a broad range of prices and media.
Donors also will receive a discount coupon for the Sawtooth School’s Gallery Gift Shop, which is located in The Milton Rhodes Center.
COVID-19 antibody testing will be included with all completed blood donations. The test, which will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result in about seven business days, will be included in the normal panel of testing that is done to all completed blood donations collected by the organization. This is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection and a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus. Research of antibodies is still being conducted.
Appropriate precautions will be taken during the drive to limit exposure and effect social distancing:
• Donor flow will be set up to limit donor interaction.
• All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are required to wear masks.
• Donor beds will be spaced as far apart as possible.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to maintain social distancing but walk-ins are welcome. Appointment by visiting https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/158681 or by calling 800-392-6551.
TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has been recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,550 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income; and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
