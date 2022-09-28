In honor of our Centennial Celebration, The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A Midsummer Night’s Dream will run on September 30-October 1, and October 12-15 at 7:30 p.m., as well as October 2 at 2 p.m. This adaptation of a classic Shakespearean comedy follows the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. Four quarreling Athenian lovers escape into an enchanted forest where fairies await to play tricks on them, as well as a group of Athenian citizens preparing for the wedding festivities.
When asked what excites her about the play, Director, Mya Brown, commented, “This is my sixth time doing the show. First time directing it though, which is really exciting. But it was chosen very specifically by the season selection committee as our 100th-anniversary piece, and we really wanted to bring a new take on an old classic, and that’s exactly what we are doing. Infusing it with Japanese-anime type aesthetic, Yoruban God aesthetic, and contemporary L.A. So, we are definitely bringing a newer look to an old story that everyone knows.”
When asked what she hopes audiences will take away from the production, Brown stated, “I definitely hope they have fun. I hope they’re able to engage in the escapism of it all, and really see that regardless of all the bodies that this story is placed on, we can tell truth to that story. I very intentionally cast a Black actor as Lysander to tell the story of how, even with the privilege that comes along with wealth, because of racism he suffers not being accepted completely in society. He’s educated, he’s wealthy, and still, he is not enough for Hermia. Why is that exactly? I wanted to play around with that story. In the end, when we see that Theseus overbears Egeus’ will, I think that is confirmation that we all just need to see people for who they actually are, not how they present.”
Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. UNCG Theatre Box Office’s hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 1-5 p.m. Face coverings are not required, but they are recommended for in-person performances.
