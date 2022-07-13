40+ Stage Hold Auditions for “Rhonda’s Rites of Passage”
Winston-Salem – July 12, 2022 - 40 Plus Stage Company will be holding auditions for the play Rhonda’s Rites of Passage Mon., July 25 and Tues., July 26, 2022 from 7:00-9:00 PM at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
The play, written by Grace Ellis and directed by Lara Ianni, is a comedy involving Rhonda Lee, a middle-aged woman who is finally seeking the acting career she abandoned earlier in life. We are seeking an ensemble of collaborative, energetic actors with the ability to make big choices and a willingness to play.
There are a variety of roles, and we welcome artists of all genders and ethnicities to read for any role that they connect with.
For more information, please see our website: https://40plusstage.com/auditions-for-the-play-rhondas-rites-of-passage-to-begin-july-25/
DATES AND TIMES: Evenings: July 25 and 26, 7:00 pm to 9:00 PM.
PLACE: SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
PARKING: Convenient parking available in SECCA lighted parking lot.
