It would be an oversimplification and an insult to reduce Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, to simply being the “Black Mozart.” He was a virtuoso violinist and music teacher to Marie Antoinette, general of the first Black military regiment in Europe, a champion fencer, France’s most celebrated composer in the late 1700s, and Amadeus Mozart’s roommate and mentor at one point. It would be easy to argue that Bologne was more of a Renaissance man than Mozart, and the Winston-Salem Symphony will tell his story in an upcoming performance that brings elements of an orchestra concert and a play together on stage.
Joseph Bologne was born on the Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe to an enslaved mother and French Nobleman. His mixed race meant that the French title of nobility would not convey to young Joseph. That slight would not matter as talent and fate set the man on a path to earning nobility on his own. Bologne’s skills as a master swordsman earned him a place as an officer for the King’s guard, thus securing his noble rank of Chevalier de Saint-Georges.
In 1779, future U.S. President John Adams called Bologne “the most accomplished man in Europe.” But after his music career was abruptly cut short due to his proximity to the nobility during the French Revolution, this amazing figure was nearly forgotten by white-washed history. “Because of his race, he was unable to marry into his class or have children,” said playwright Bill Barclay.
Barclay began dramatizing Bologne’s life after stumbling upon a footnote in a biography. The historical record showed Mozart living under the same roof as Bologne for two months in 1788. Mozart was a decade younger and not yet famous. The Chevalier was already well known to Parisian society and a private music teacher to Marie Antoinette at Versailles. Barclay thought it improbable that the two did not interact. His story fills historical gaps and provides a tangible example of Black excellence.
The Chevalier was commissioned by the Boston Symphony and first staged at Tanglewood’s Learning Institute in Massachusetts in 2019. But the show has local roots in Winston-Salem after Bill Barclay workshopped the story over the past two years in partnership with the Winston-Salem Symphony, Authoring Action, and the North Carolina Black Repertory Company.
The Winston-Salem Symphony is one of Southeast’s most highly regarded regional orchestras and celebrates its 75th Anniversary through 2022. Believing that music has the power to inspire, the Symphony fulfills its mission “to bring music to life” by enriching the community with live music. The Symphony brings performances, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives to where people live and desires for audiences to experience music in a way that is relevant and meaningful to their own lives. With performances like The Chevalier, the Winston-Salem Symphony aspires to create shared experiences that connect people from all walks of life and inspire the Piedmont Triad to be a more vibrant and creative region.
The Chevalier will be presented at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, located at 301 North Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Tickets start at $25 and are available online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
