Winston-Salem remains a destination at the crossroads of arts and innovation. From the National Black Theatre Festival to the Riverrun International Film Festival, and now The Artists Thrive Summit, Winston-Salem continues to garner national attention of arts and culture enthusiasts.
Artists Thrive aims to identify the things that help artists pursue their vision and to enable communities to benefit from the arts in all aspects of life. The initiative began in 2015 when a group of arts professionals and artists produced the first draft of a field-wide assessment rubric. Through multiple rounds of feedback, Artists Thrive was publicly launched in 2017. Resources and tools within Artists Thrive help artists, arts organizations, and other groups that work with artists collaborate and craft meaningful stories about why artmaking matters.
The Inaugural Artists Thrive Summit was held in Berea, KY in 2017. The goal of this inaugural Summit was to celebrate, elevate, and proclaim the necessity of valuing artists. The Summit included three days of conversation, connections, poetry, and performances, culminating with the public launch of the Artists Thrive Assessment Tools. Artists Thrive was stationed in Berea, KY for 3 years. In 2020, Winston-Salem was announced to be the host city for the Summit. In 2021 Artists Thrive was hosted virtually.
This year, Artists Thrive will be held in a hybrid format with in-person sessions taking place at The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem July 19-22, 2022. Artists Thrive intentionally relocates every three years so that artists and arts organizations are inspired, encouraged, and uplifted. Artists Thrive operates differently compared to other nation-wide annual summits. “The Artist Thrive 2022 Summit is more than a gathering – it is a catalyst for creating connections and opportunities to elevate the value of artists in our community,” says Kevin Bitterman, Executive Director of the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts.
The 2022 Artists Thrive Summit is making intentional efforts to have the Summit be more accessible and inclusive. This year the Summit introduced a “sliding-scale” pricing system. The true cost of attending the Summit in-person is $500 and $125 for online. There are a select number of tickets available at each level. Artists Thrive is asking attendees to determine which ticket price best fits their needs, based on income level, wealth privilege, and other financial considerations. Attendees were able to select their admission costs based on an honor-code system. “We have full faith and confidence in the Winston-Salem community that attendees will choose a pay level that is appropriate for their personal situation,” expressed Heather Pontonio, Senior Program Director of the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation and Artists Thrive Activator. For more information, please visit www.ArtistsThrive.org.
The Artists Thrive Summit is an amazing opportunity for the Winston-Salem arts community. What separates Artists Thrive from other traditional summits is the focus on collaboration. All participants in any of the sessions taking place over the duration of the four-day summit are encouraged to speak and share information. In order to further the impact Artists Thrive has on the Winston-Salem arts community, efforts have been made to expand Artists Thrive to the Triad. One of the sessions during the Summit will take place in Greensboro, NC. “We are grateful to have Artists Thrive here in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, and the Triad. Our artists will benefit tremendously from the sessions at the Summit and information shared from their peers, arts leaders, and content knowledge experts,” expressed Chase Law, President, and CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
Independent artists tell their stories, history, and culture through their art. Artists Thrive takes a holistic approach bringing every aspect of art together and provides tools to help artists thrive. “We are committed to supporting our art partner organizations and independent artists, and ensuring they have every resource and opportunity for continued growth in all they do,” shared Law. “Having the Summit in our region for the next few years will have a significant impact on our arts and cultural sector and will also provide additional economic impact to our community.”
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.