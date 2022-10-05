For many arts organizations, fall marks the start of a new season of programming, exhibitions, performances, and more. As the arts continue making a comeback, they are doing so with enthusiasm after a turbulent two and a half years. There are plenty of exciting experiences to choose from as we move into this season.
Since the start of the pandemic, events have been canceled, postponed, or presented digitally. Audiences have at times been limited and subjected to strict protocols. Even with these obstacles, the individuals working in the arts and cultural sector stayed the course and kept the arts alive through their dedication to the industry and support from our community. Because of this, our city of arts and innovation has an arts and cultural schedule that is as full as any fall before it. The coming months and the next year are on track to bring more rich cultural experiences.
Additionally, our local artists are working to create new works of art throughout our city and county that you will find featured in local art galleries, public art displays, and large-scale murals, just to name a few. Many other creative programs, initiatives, and events are being developed, and we will see those unfold throughout the fall and as we head into the new year.
Here are some highlights!
40+ Stage Company presents Rhonda’s Rites of Passage
October 7-9 @ Mountcastle Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
Tickets: IntoTheArts.org
Piedmont Opera presents Verdi’s La Traviata Featuring Yulia Lysenko and Orson Van Gay, II
October 21, 23 & 25 @ Stevens Center of UNCSA
Tickets: PiedmontOpera.org
Körner’s Folly presents Halloween Murder Mystery
October 28 at 6:30pm @ Körner’s Folly Parlor
Tickets: KornersFolly.org
Visions Event Center presents The Art of Laughter Comedy Show Featuring Host Mr. Petty and Comedians Christian Johnson, DJ Rio, Stefunny Denise, and Nick Deez
October 29 at 8:00pm @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
Tickets: IntoTheArts.org
To view a full listing of arts and cultural events, visit cityofthearts.com.
A Note from Our President and CEO
The fall season also begins the new fiscal year for Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. On September 30, we wrapped up our 2022 Community Fund for the Arts campaign and other fundraising efforts. Thanks to the generous support of our community, we surpassed our goal again this year raising more than $2.6 million. These funds support arts and cultural experiences throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and enable Arts Council to provide grants, awards, and services to support artists, arts and cultural organizations, arts-in-education, as well as community organizations that provide arts programming. Because of the generosity of Arts Council’s contributors including individuals, businesses, foundations, and government entities, we can make investments in programs that directly benefit the residents and youth of our community.
As we begin a new fiscal year, Arts Council’s role is to usher in a new era for the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, one where collaboration and equity are its hallmarks. This will require a new set of engagement strategies.
As a city of arts and innovation, the arts matter, and this community is committed to ensuring that continues. Arts Council will stay focused on uplifting and supporting individual artists, creatives, arts organizations, and arts programming throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Being the first and oldest arts council in the country, we set the standard 73 years ago, and we will set the standard again as we move to the future. And, we know our community will take this journey along with us.
