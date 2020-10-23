Three local High Point artists and a specialty cookie maker will come together on Sat., Nov. 14, for a Pop Up YART SALE. Join us from 10 am – 4pm for the perfect kick off to holiday shopping. We will have artwork from local painters Laurie Mendenhall and Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Also featured will be cookie lady Deb MacKenzie.
Location: 1104 N Rotary Dr, High Point NC 27262
Laurie Mendenhall was born in High Point and is the oldest of four children. In her late 20’s, she began dabbling in colored pencil and marker creating her own works as a means to open up her creative heart and work through mental blocks in other areas of her life.
In 2005, she started her own company, Lulu and Daisy, specializing in hand-painted key fobs and wine stoppers. She gained national coverage in Every Day with Rachael Ray magazine with hand-painted wine stoppers. Just recently, all new key fobs made their debut on her Etsy site. Her love of watercolours has fueled her passion to paint and she loves the boldness of acrylics.
Most of her work in watercolour is influenced by Interior and Exterior Design. Her acrylics are influenced by contemporary cityscapes and pop culture. https://www.etsy.com/shop/LaurieMendenhallArt
Kathryn Cushwa Gerace was born in High Point and was raised surrounded by creativity. With an interior designer turned art teacher as a dad and a self-taught seamstress and a jack of all trades for a mother, it was inevitable that she would be a creative type.
From an early age, Kathryn was constantly creating and over the years with formal education she has mastered her craft. As an artist, Kathryn's focus is on creating art to capture your life moments and joy and brighten your home with pops of color. https://ethelbdesigns.square.site/
Kelly Brooke Howard lives in High Point and has been a professional potter for 22 years. Her training began at Converse College and continued at the Penland School of Crafts. All of Kelly’s unique handmade pottery is wheel thrown and/or hand built from a North Carolina porcelain clay body sourced from Asheville, NC.
She uses a centuries old embossed style of surface decoration known as sprigging where she applies hand carved dragonflies and flowers individually to the leather hardened pots and fired with custom glazes. All of the work is very durable, food safe, microwave, and dishwasher safe. https://www.etsy.com/shop/KellyBrookePottery
Deb MacKenzie moved to the Triad with her family in 1985 after attending the University of Colorado and began a career in showroom design and location photo styling in High Point. She retired this July and began delighting friends with custom event cookies and cakes. Most of her cookies are original artwork drawn on an iPad with Procreate app and then printed on a 3-D printer. Deb keeps busy with four grandkids, a new electric bike and as co-captain of the High Point Rah-Rahs senior cheerleading squad. This October she and her husband Mac celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary!
We look forward to seeing you at this fun outdoor event which will be held at 1104 N Rotary Dr, High Point, NC. Please wear a mask. Questions? Contact kellybrookepottery@gmail.com.
