UNCSA Summer Dance Program is back in action this summer

Following a necessary hiatus during the COVID pandemic, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Choreographic Institute has returned this year.
The program, which boasts the talents of four participants in UNCSA’s Choreographic Development Residency for emerging choreographers in the Choreographic Institute, began June 27th and will culminate with a live, fully produced performance of new work at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22nd at the Stevens Center (405 W. Fourth St.) in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here: https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20220722-summer-dance-program.aspx.
The UNCSA Choreographic Institute was inaugurated in 2017 by Susan Jaffe, then UNCSA’s dean of the School of Dance, who was recently named artistic director of the American Ballet Theatre in New York City. The program is engineered to encourage and foster the development of new work by emerging choreographers who have exhibited a unique choreographic voice and exceptional promise. The resident choreographers work closely with performers (ages 15-18), who have come together from around the world to participate in the UNCSA Summer Dance Program. The choreographers have also attended workshops designed exclusively for them which cover a wide range of topics, including grant proposal writing, portfolio review, equity and inclusion, lighting, costume design, and more.
More than 200 submissions were received for the summer 2022 session, from which four choreographers were selected. This year’s choreographers include Julia Eisen, a UNCSA alumnus (High School Dance ’08), who originally hails from Chapel Hill but now resides in Nashville, and Helen Hatch of St. Paul, MN, both of whom specialize in contemporary ballet; and Lina Puodziukaite, another UNCSA alumnus (BFA School of Dance ’04), from Kaunas, Lithuania, and J’Sun Howard of Chicago, both of whom specialize in contemporary dance. They have been mentored by Helen Pickett, a UNCSA Visiting Distinguished Artist.
Pickett, who was the resident choreographer for Atlanta Ballet from 2012-’17, has created more than 40 ballets in the United States and abroad. Her latest full-length piece, The Crucible, which was performed for Scottish Ballet, won both the UK Theatre Critics Award and the Herald Angel Award. Previously, she won best choreographer and best dance production for her full-length 2015 piece Camino Real, and in 2014 she won best choreographer for The Exiled.
“Mentoring workshops with guest artist Helen Pickett are highly sought after,” said Ashley Lindsey (BFA School of Dance ’07), the director of the Summer Dance Program. “She is an internationally known, very accomplished choreographer. Having a mentor is particularly valuable. Having a second set of eyes on your work forces you to view and think about your work in a different way. Oftentimes, independent choreographers are expected to be the choreographer and the producer. In the Choreographic Institute, those things are taken care of by somebody else, and you can totally focus on the choreography.”
“We are thrilled to be able to bring back the Choreographic Institute this summer,” said Endalyn Taylor, dean of UNCSA’s School of Dance. “It is so important to provide space, time, and mentorship to support the creation of new work, and I feel it is our responsibility as an educational institution to facilitate this type of exploration. It is also an invaluable experience for our Summer Dance students, to work directly with these artists in a collaborative process, just as they might in the industry.”
For more information, visit the official UNCSA website: https://www.uncsa.edu/.
