UNCSA students receive industry scholarships

A pair of third-year students from the School of Design and Production at the UNCSA School of the Arts have been awarded industry-funded scholarships supporting designers from under-represented populations.
Camryn Banks, who hails from Atlanta, and Taylor Gordon from Keller, TX, both of whom study lighting design, are recipients of the third annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships. The scholarships are funded by Live Design International (LDI) and presented in partnership with the leading trade organizations Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) and the United States Institute for Theater Technology (USITT).
The scholarships, which were introduced in 2019, are named for the former publisher of Theatre Crafts and Lighting Dimensions magazines, and the founder of the LDI Trade Show and Conference. Throughout his career, MacKay was renowned as a mentor for multiple generations of professionals in the industry.
Banks first became enamored of theater technology — particularly lighting design — while participating in a high-school magnet program. “Lighting had always been a mystery because of the complexity, so I never had the opportunity to try it out,” she disclosed in an interview with LiveDesign, the LDI magazine. “Then, I attended one of my school’s dance concerts, where the lighting design created a spark in me. I thought it was the coolest thing I had ever seen, and I was willing to do anything to be able to learn how to create art in that way. Once I found out that I could make a career out of it, I knew that it was what I was always meant to do!”
Banks added that the industry needs to ensure that under-represented communities have the proper access to resources and opportunities. As she told LiveDesign: “Minority communities are out there, but they may not have the wherewithal to be able to do everything that they aspire to for several reasons: lack of knowledge, money, and exposure. We have to give these communities a chance because I am 100% certain that their raw talent would be a shock to many. Live entertainment needs to welcome minority communities so that those who are under-represented will see individuals in this industry who look like them and are doing what they aspire to do! Without that, there will never be any change.”
Gordon feels likewise, as she indicated in her own interview with LiveDesign. “I think we can push this even further,” she said. “I would love for anyone and everyone to feel that they are welcome to share their ideas or art without any hesitation.”
The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced for her the importance of sharing art with a live audience while also providing expanded opportunities. “Seeing art in person is a much more fulfilling experience than seeing it through a screen,” she said. “I also think there were some very amazing things we, as an industry, learned to do during the pandemic. My program at UNCSA integrated learning how to light a design through a camera lens into our production classes this past year, and I think adding this integral skill during a time when this was becoming imperative in our industry is truly remarkable!”
“The School of Design and Production is preparing students to enter a global arts and entertainment industry that is becoming wonderfully diverse,” said Michael J. Kelly, dean of the School of Design and Production (as well as an alumnus). “We strive for a learning environment that reflects the industry in every way. We’re grateful to our leading trade organizations for their recognition and support of two of our most promising lighting designers. Congratulations to Taylor and Camryn for winning these important scholarships.”
In addition to these scholarships, the UNCSA School of Filmmaking was also recently selected by The Hollywood Reporter in its annual round-up of the best film schools in America, ranking 11th out of 25.
