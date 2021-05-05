UNCSA School of Music rings in spring and wraps season

The UNCSA (University of North Carolina School of the Arts) School of Music brings to a close its 2020-’21 performance season with a pair of prestigious concert performances boasting the talents of UNCSA student ensembles.
This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the “Wind Chamber Ensembles Concert” will be streamed live from Watson Chamber Music Hall on the UNCSA campus. Under the coaching of faculty artists, the woodwind and brass chambers ensembles will perform a special program featuring music that spans four centuries, with the brass quintets performing selections from Leonard Bernstein’s Broadway classic West Side Story and Viktor Ewald’s “Quintet No. 1.”
The Baroque Ensemble will perform Vivaldi’s “Trio Sonata in Bb major, RV76, No. 5,” while the Wind Octet will perform the harmoniemusick – music written especially for wind ensembles – of Beethoven and Krommer. Not to be outdone, the Woodwind Quintets will perform Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion” and “Libertango,” as well as selections from Ligeti’s “Bagatelles” and Heetderks’s “Pitchblende” for reed quintet.
On May 14, also at 7:30 p.m. and also streamed live from Watson Hall, the UNCSA Amadeus Players, Brandenburg Ensemble, and Wind Undecet will display their talents. The Amadeus Players, under conductor Karen Ni Bhroin, will perform Vaughan Williams’s “Variations on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” while the Brandenburg Ensemble performs Elgar’s “Serenade” and Handel’s “Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 8,” with faculty artist Dmitri Shteinberg leading from the harpsichord. The Wind Undecet, an ensemble comprised of 11 musicians, will kick off the presentation with UNCSA founding bassoon faculty artist Mark Popkin’s arrangement of Brahms’s “Variations on a Theme by Haydn,” conducted by Mark A. Norman, who was recently appointed the music director and conductor of the Piedmont Wind Symphony.
The 2020-’21 season then concludes May 15 at 7:30 p.m., with “Beethoven to Copland!,” a free season finalé boasting Aaron Copland’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Appalachian Spring, with Ni Bhroin leading the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra. This concert will also be streamed live from Watson Hall, and will include the UNCSA Chamber Winds performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, as transcribed for harmonie (woodwind) ensemble by Beethoven’s protégé, Georg Schmitt. Norman will conduct the Chamber Winds.
Appalachian Spring was a score commissioned for a ballet choreographed by the legendary Martha Graham, who named the music and the dance after a popular poem by Hart Crane. Copland, widely regarded as “the dean of American composers,” was among the twentieth century’s most influential and acclaimed composers of music that offered a unique blend of classical, folk, and jazz idioms.
Tickets are available by calling the UNCSA box office at (336) 721-1945 or at https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx. The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
