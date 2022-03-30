UNCSA presents world premiere of Mother Tongue

The Schools of Drama and Design & Production at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) have joined forces to present Mother Tongue, the first devised UNCSA theater production conceived and directed by a student.
Inspired by the Bertolt Brecht classic Mother Courage and Her Children and the diary of Carolina Maria de Jesus, a waste picker in Sao Paolo, Brazil in the mid-20th century, Mother Tongue is the brainchild of fourth-year drama student Marina Zurita and will make its world premiere Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Freedman Theatre in Alex Ewing Performance Place, located on the UNCSA main campus, 1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem.
Mother Courage is the story of a trash collector determined to profit from the Thirty Years’ War in the 17th century but instead loses her children in the conflict instead. Zurita, who originally hails from Sao Paulo, received a grant from the Semans Art Fund, a private foundation that provides funding for current UNCSA students for summer study, special projects, research, and performances. She spent two months conducting interviews with waste pickers there to flesh out her concept.
“In the middle of the pandemic, I rushed back from Brazil just before the borders closed,” Zurita said. “I reread Mother Courage, read Carolina Maria de Jesus’ diary for the first time, and became intrigued with the fiction and the real. They seem so distant in time and space and culture – one in 17th-century Europe; the other, an Afro-Brazilian woman in the 1950s.”
DeJesus, a waste picker who lived in the Sao Paulo slums from 1914 to 1977, and her diary, Quarto de Despejo (which translates into “Junk Room”) was published in 1960 to great acclaim and became an international sensation. Zurita developed Mother Tongue while working in the Studio for Creative Practice at UNCSA, a laboratory designed for the creation of original, trans-disciplinary work, where she met several of her collaborators on this production.
“When I started studying theater — and Brecht in particular — I kept coming back to Mother Courage,” Zurita explained. “I was intrigued by her character and the opinions that people had about her. They see her either as a product of war, or a mother who is responsible for the death of her children. I was fascinated by the paradox and our unwillingness to give space for that.”
The cast of Mother Tongue includes fourth-year actors Tyler Felix (as Rogerio) and Ishmail Gonzales (as Tia); third-year actors Caroline Farley (as Vani/Vanessa), Logan Gould (as Jose Carlos); Alyssa James (as Alessandra); and Jason Sanchez (as Pedro); and second-year actor Danielle Macre (as Melina). The instrumentalists for the production are students from the UNCSA School of Drama and UNCSA School of Music, with a band called Pennies for Breakfast as the core.
“Collaboration is hard, but it’s so beautiful to watch when it comes together,” said Zurita. “Everybody is in the same room trying to figure out what to do. It’s rewarding because everybody is truly part of the process.”
Mother Tongue will run through April 9. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students with valid ID. For tickets or more information, call 336-721-1945 or visit https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx. Due to adult content, Mother Tongue is recommended for mature audiences.
