On March 4, 2022, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Board of Trustees voted on the university’s 2022-27 Strategic Plan, “UNCSA Forward.” The plan includes five overarching core strategies: Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (EDIB);Health and Wellness; Interdisciplinary Work in the Arts;Maintaining and Expanding Industry Relevance; and Institutional Sustainability.
The strategic plan was inspired by UNCSA’s mission to provide gifted emerging artists with the experience, knowledge and skills needed to excel in their disciplines and in their lives, and to enrich the cultural and economic prosperity of the people of North Carolina and the nation.
Krisha Marcano is Associate Professor for Theatre Dance and Assisant Dean for Student Affairs and Entrepreneurship in the School of Drama at UNCSA. She has been at UNCSA since 2016. In her career, Marcano has danced with the Martha Graham Dance Company, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and she starred in her first principal Broadway role as ‘Squeak’ in the original production of The Color Purple.
Marcano brings lived professional industry experience into the classroom for her students, and has been a leader on campus in developing the emphasis on Health and Wellness. “One of Dean Scott Zigler’s favorite phrases is that back in the day, conservatory training tended to be like a gauntlet,” Marcano shared. “If you survived the gauntlet, maybe you’ll survive the industry.” Marcano reflects on her experience and brings that into the classroom. She wants her students to learn from her career and prioritize balance early on in their education so that it carries on into their career
Marcano speaks to the balance UNCSA is prioritizing for their students by “giving room for artists to think or not to think for the first time...to rest and think about future projects.” UNCSA Vice Provost and Dean of Student Affairs Tracey Ford and Marcano paid ample attention to the students’ needs. They noted that students were not taking the time to eat or rest and it was taking a toll on their physical and mental health. Marcano referred to it as a “slippery slope.” These observations, in part, led to the all-hands-on-deck initiative to prioritize health and wellness for students, faculty, and staff.
“In the industry, I was fortunate enough to work consistently without having time off,” shared Marcano. “What came out of 10 years of that was clinical depression.” Marcano opened up and spoke about the pressures of having a successful career in the performing arts. She shared stories of how maintaining that consistent energy output, over time, weighed on her. “I did not create my own balances,” said Marcano. Using her experience as a working industry professional, Marcano teaches her students to create balance in their life now so that they can build lifelong habits that will aid them in balancing their careers and focusing on their mental health. She gave examples of morning yoga, nighttime journaling, or anything that serves her students in their reflection process.
UNCSA offers resources to students, faculty, and staff such as on-campus mental health professionals in their Wellness Center. Student Affairs has case managers that offer one-on-one support to students who are going through challenging times. Additionally, the university offers workshops, classes, and opportunities for students to gather and communicate with one other.
Marcano also noted another of the new strategic plan’s core strategies — Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (EDIB). “Belonging is a vital part of EDIB,” Marcano expressed. “We need to show students that they belong in the classroom, belong in the cohort, belong on campus, belong in the studio, and belong in the industry.” Marcano pointed out that at no point should a student be the only person who looks like them in a space. UNCSA is creating a diverse and inclusive space where students feel like they belong and can see themselves in the world.
Although May and Mental Health Awareness Month have come to a close, this is a reminder to us that the importance of Health and Wellness is year-round. Since the pandemic, anxiety and depression rates have reached a record high. It is encouraging to hear firsthand from professors like Krisha Marcano that universities take note of this statistic and have committed to bettering the quality of the student experience, education, and quality of life.
