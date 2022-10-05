The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) has teamed up with the Hispanic League to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with a free concert featuring the nu Ensemble conducted by UNCSA alumnus Felipe Tristand (PAC ’11) which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at Watson Hall, located on the UNCSA campus, 1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem.
To register for free tickets, call 336-721-1945 or visit https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20221015-nu-ensemble.aspx. There will be a pre-concert reception in the lobby of Watson Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the event will also be live-streamed as part of the “Live from Watson Hall” program. This concert marks the culmination of the Hispanic League’s 30th anniversary “Colorful Sounds in Concert Series.”
The concert features Cuban composer Leon’s “Indigena,” Cortes Alvarez’s “Homenaje a Revueltas,” Juan-Marcos’ “Canto Empedrado,” Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas’ “Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca,” and Vietnamese composer Viet Cuong’s “Pulse Train.”
“I’m thrilled to return to my alma mater UNCSA,” Tristan said. “This program is particularly special to me as it celebrates Hispanic composers of our time. Among them is Pulitzer Prize winner Tania Leon, a woman whom I have long admired, also two exceptional young Mexican composers Francisco Cortes Alvarez and Antonio Juan-Marcos. I’m also honored to partner with the Hispanic League to connect with the community in educational performances and events. Now more than ever, it’s very important to provide a platform to artists from a Hispanic background and celebrate its rich cultural traditions. I can’t wait to be back in beautiful Winston-Salem and on campus at UNCSA to make music!”
“The Hispanic League is thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary by including Felipe Tristan as our guest for the fall ‘Colorful Sounds in Concert’ series,” said Mari Jo Turner, executive director of The Hispanic League. “The vision behind these concerts is to play music with tropical colors and Andean sounds and to introduce classical/country/folk music from the different geographical areas using rhythm expressions unique to the Latin American countries. These concerts have been a delight to the community who appreciate the quality of artists representing the culture of these countries.”
The UNCSA School of Music will also present its fall installment of the second season of its Chamber Music Festival with a pair of concerts featuring students and School of Music faculty as well distinguished guest artists Jennifer Frautschi, an acclaimed violinist who has earned two Grammy nominations and is the recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and cellist Clive Greensmith, formerly a member of the world-famous Tokyo String Quartet.
The two fall performances will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, and Saturday, October 22 in Watson Hall. Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $15 (students with valid ID) and are available by calling 336-721-1945 or visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx. These concerts will also be live-streamed.
The Chamber Music Festival, which was inaugurated last year, is led by artistic directors and School of Music faculty members Ida Bieler and Dmitri Vorobiev under the auspices of the graduate Chrysalis Chamber Music Institute of the School of Music. The festival is designed to provide students with the opportunity to perform alongside faculty and guest artists and to offer an intimate, entertaining experience for audiences.
The October 18 concert will feature School of Music faculty/artists and students performing Bach’s Contrapunctus IX (arranged for brass quintet), Lutolawski’s Mini Overture for brass quintet, Beethoven’s Sextet in E flat major (Op. 81b), Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes (Op. 34), and Cesar Franck’s Piano Quinet in F minor.
The October 22 concert will feature Frautschi and Greensmith collaborating with faculty/artists and students performing Mozart’s Piano Trio in C major (K. 548), Dvorak’s String Sextet in A major (Op. 48), and Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E flat major (Op. 44).
“Chamber music is based on collaborating and connecting, discovering and rediscovering great music and art,” observed Bieler. “Each person brings their unique talents, observations, and personalities to each piece. As our students discover these works, the faculty are also inspired to rediscover and delve ever deeper into every great work of art and music.”
“We are very lucky to welcome these renowned guest artists who are also interested in and adept at working with the students,” Vorobiev said. “The weeklong exposure through rehearsals and coaching produces an incredible level of artistry among our students.”
“It’s not just collaboration,” Bieler said of performing chamber music. “It’s connection: We connect together as human beings through great music. We build new connections and new roads through each other. We have an enormous privilege to play this music in the grand setting of Watson Hall.”
