UNCSA announces first students to participate in Arts Posse Scholars program 

Six high-school seniors have been chosen by the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) and The Posse Foundation to attend the school as inaugural “Arts Posse Scholars,” marking the first group to be selected since the partnership was initiated in the summer of 2021.
The students, who will begin matriculating this August at UNCSA are Devin Gibbs and Desirae Powell (from Charlotte) in the School of Drama, Valeria Angulo Circa and Tanaja Payne (from Denver), and Bria Wright (from Philadelphia) in the School of Filmmaking, and Ella McGovern (from Dallas) in the School of Music. The Arts Posse Scholars were announced last Monday in a virtual ceremony featuring Posse Arts collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winner, and his father, noted political strategist Luis Miranda, as well as pre-recorded remarks from Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education.
“This really is an extraordinary moment,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said. “We are believers in the Posse process. Your time in school is a time for you to find your voice (and) find what you are passionate about. You’re going in with a squad and with a group of like-minded artists, and you’re going to be able to lean on each other for support. You’re going to have an instant set of potential collaborators. Take advantage of your time and sink your teeth into the school. Get to know your Posse cohorts. And we are excited to be a step in your journey and to be able to say ‘We knew you when.’”
“The arts help build a sense of community, empathy, and belonging,” Cardona added. “Music and the visual arts taught me that my background and heritage are my superpowers. The arts are windows into different perspectives and different cultures. The more we can open those windows, the more we can unite and grow together. Let your talents uplift the world.”
“We are thrilled to announce our inaugural Posse Arts cohort of incredibly talented young artists,” said Brian Cole, UNCSA chancellor, who also spoke during the virtual event. “These students will join a thriving artistic community where they can immerse themselves in their art and find the mentorship and support needed to become their best selves. Indeed, this is a historical moment, one that marks the first of many Posse Arts cohorts to come.”
The UNCSA Arts Posse program is an expansion of the Posse Scholars program, which recruits, trains, and supports talented students from around the country who might be overlooked in traditional avenues. Many of the scholars are the first in their families to attend college or come from historically underrepresented communities. Participants will receive a full-tuition scholarship to attend UNCSA funded by the university and a grant from The Posse Foundation. Posse Arts implemented a signature assessment process and a rigorous conservatory admissions criteria to recruit undergraduate prospects across Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Newark, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. The top recruits were determined by deans and admissions staff at UNCSA, including interviews with faculty and deans and auditions or portfolio presentations. In addition to receiving a full scholarship, each Arts Posse Scholar has the opportunity to participate in workshops and retreats with their peers, faculty mentors, and Posse trainers.
Patrick J. Sims, UNCSA executive vice chancellor and provost, is the leader of the initiative. “This is a perfect fit for UNCSA,” he said. “The Posse Foundation brings to the partnership its vast network for recruiting and its expertise in supporting and mentoring students from underrepresented populations. As a community of artists, UNCSA will reap the rewards of partnering with Posse Arts to create a more diverse student body. We are storytellers, and we are committed to telling stories that inspire justice. We need to hear the voices of populations that have not been heard. That is vital to the mission of UNCSA and it is vital to all of our students who will lead in creative industries for generations to come.”
For over three decades, the Posse Foundation has identified, recruited, and trained more than 10,000 public high-school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students, who might otherwise have been overlooked in traditional college selection processes, have received a total of $1.7 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception in 1989. The official Posse Foundation website is www.possefoundation.org. The official UNCSA website is https://www.uncsa.edu/.
