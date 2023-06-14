University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) has announced its 2023-24 performance season, which includes dance, drama, film, and music events, created and performed by talented UNCSA students, world-class faculty, distinguished alumni and celebrated guest artists. UNCSA will offer a broad range of free events and low-cost regular tickets, providing a unique opportunity for area residents and visitors to experience renowned professional artists alongside professional-caliber student work. Tickets are on sale now.
“The upcoming performance season will expose students and audiences alike to a broad spectrum of compelling works from across the cultural landscape,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “It will offer a diverse array of artistic voices, including those from traditional to underrepresented. We look forward to welcoming the community as we showcase the talents of students, faculty and guest artists.”
Tickets are available now at uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945. Tickets to most fully staged and guest artist events are $25. Non-UNCSA student tickets are $20 with valid ID. Tickets to many other events are $20, with non-UNCSA student tickets at $15. Film screenings and student recitals — among other events — are free of charge. Selected events are priced individually as noted. Patrons can purchase an Arts Card to get easy access to multiple events with a discount over single nonstudent ticket prices.
School of Dance Highlights
The School of Dance returns with the beloved holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker,” as choreographed by faculty artist Ilya Kozadayev. Fall Dance kicks off the School of Dance’s inclusive and eclectic performance season followed by the popular Emerging Choreographers Concert, featuring senior contemporary dance students.
In celebration of Black History Month, Winter Dance will feature premieres by prominent choreographers of color, including UNCSA alum Juel Lane, Rena Butler, and adjunct faculty member Wesley Williams. The season will conclude with an exciting Spring Dance highlighted by a version of Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” set in an exotic Caribbean environment, with the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra performing the dazzling score, under the baton of conducting faculty member Mark Norman.
School of Filmmaking Highlights
The School of Filmmaking celebrates its 30th anniversary in the 2023-24 academic year. Championed by Chancellor Alex C. Ewing, the film school was established in 1993 as the fifth arts school at UNCSA and opened with 60 undergraduate students. It has since added graduate-level programs and a facility called the Studio Village, built to resemble and function like a film studio backlot, and “The Cube,” a space for experimentation with emerging technologies. The school will observe the anniversary with a range of exciting guest artist appearances, alumni events and a wide variety of film screenings that demonstrate the breadth and depth of the program as it has evolved to meet the needs of today’s global arts and entertainment industry. New film screenings will include “Shared World Series,” the debut of an all-new episodic series created by students in the new Anthology Production Lab, which explores serial content for streaming platforms like Netflix; “Fall Panorama,” a collection of short films made by student filmmakers that illustrate the variety and depth of their talent; and “Cinema for the Senses,” a fully immersive experience. The annual end-of-year fourth-year films and M.F.A. films, created by students as part of their curriculum and transition projects to the professional world, will round out the season.
Additional 2023-24 season details featuring the School of Music, School of Drama, and School of Design & Production can be found online at uncsa.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.