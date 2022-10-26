If Halloween doesn’t slake your thirst for all things macabre, the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) has a sizzling shocker on tap: Stephen Sondheim’s blockbuster, Tony Award-winning musical extravaganza Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which opens November 10th under the direction of UNCSA School of Drama alumnus Lo Feliciani Ojeda (BFA ’20).
Sweeney Todd will be presented at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10th-12th and Nov. 17th-19th, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Freedman Theatre in Performance Place, located on the UNCSA campus, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25 (general admission) and $20 (students with valid ID) and are available by calling (336) 721-1945 or visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20221110-sweeney-todd.aspx.
Based on Christopher Bond’s 1973 play, Stephen Sondheim conceived the 1979 Broadway musical Sweeney Todd, a wild and wicked bacchanal of black comedy detailing the diabolical doings of the title character and his adoring partner in crime, the twisted Mrs. Lovett. The two have (literally) cooked up a savage scheme to relieve unwary “customers” of their worries — and their lives. Featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd essentially swept the Tony Awards that year, winning eight in all, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Harold Prince), Best Actor in a Musical (Len Cariou), and Best Actress in a Musical (Angela Lansbury).
The play — and the character — have been resurrected and revived numerous times since, including in Tim Burton’s award-winning 2007 big-screen musical, starring Johnny Depp (who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor) and Helena Bonham Carter, directed by Tim Burton.
The legendary Sondheim died last November at age 91, and Lansbury died earlier this month at age 96. “I am directing Sweeney Todd to honor Sondheim,” Ojeda said. “I think in music, so music is my way into the world of the play, and Sondheim is musical theater Shakespeare.”
This production, featuring musical direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney, stars Kobe McKelvey as the razor-wielding “demon barber” and Carolina Fairly as the ferociously faithful Mrs. Lovett.
“It is really exciting to be back at UNCSA and working with the current generation of students, while also getting to work with the current fourth-year students, who were freshmen when I was a student,” Ojeda said. “To see them now ready to take on the creative world is amazing and humbling. This cast, crew, and creative team are absolutely amazing, and they have been working their butts off to make this show incredible, and I can’t wait to see their work shine on stage!”
Ojeda was neither intimidated by the size and scope of the production, nor of working alongside his former UNCSA mentors and teachers. “Sweeney Todd is a big show,” Ojeda admits. “(School of Drama) dean Scott Zigler made the selection to stage it at UNCSA for the first time, which is quite exciting! It is actually really exciting because they are now my colleagues and we can really create and collaborate together, and speaking the same language of theater, we can communicate both with the students and each other to make the show. I see it as a gift to work with people I trust and know, and who trust me as well.”
In addition to its horrific and darkly humorous ambiance, Ojeda believes that Sweeney Todd is also rife with subtext that explores obsession, social inequality, and even passion.
“For me, it’s not darkness, it’s deepness,” he observed. “This is a play about obsession, and the lengths we take to get what we want. Everyone gets their revenge, some way or another, in this play. It also demonstrates how systems of class and oppression can and do have dangerous effects on contemporary society if they are not addressed. The show admits a lot of things that we are kind of terrified to admit to ourselves about how we are in the world and how we see each other as human beings. The complexities of human emotion boil down to simple concepts about death and vengeance and murder. It is also a bloody good thriller!”
Working on the production, Ojeda said, has been intense, eye-opening, and enjoyable. “The students are discovering things that I hadn’t thought of in my wildest dreams. When you’re directing you have an idea in your head, but it always turns out to be the actors who have the best ideas.
“The hardest thing is making sure we don’t stay in that world of Sweeney Todd when we are in rehearsal,” he said with a laugh. “These characters are very intense. But if you make it fun and exciting, and there’s laughter and music in the room, then the actors can flow through the layers of emotion for their characters. And the show is really, really funny. You kind of need light laughter and love to fully comprehend the grandeur and tragedy of the world.”
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies on Burgervideo.com. © 2022, Mark Burger.
