UNCSA alumna and former UNCSA teacher earn Grammy nominations

Although the annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, has been postponed due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t diminish the honor of being nominated.
Joanna Gates, a 2004 graduate of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), earned a nomination as a member of the critically acclaimed choir The Crossing. This marks her third Grammy nomination with The Crossing, having won back-to-back awards in 2018 and 2019. The Crossing was nominated for best choral performance for “Rising w/The Crossing,” an archive of live concert recordings chosen by choir members during the COVID-19 pandemic as “musical moments that stand out as special or loved or fun or challenging or just calm at a time when calmness stands in relief against a background of chaos.”
“Rising w/The Crossing” was lauded by The New York Times, which included the album its selection of the 25 Best Classical Music Tracks of 2020, and National Public Radio (NPR) included it in its Diary of Classical Albums for a Troubled 2020.
Another Grammy nominee with UNCSA ties is John Toia, a former faculty member in the School of Design & Production, for producing David T. Little’s “Soldier Songs” with Opera Philadelphia Orchestra, nominated for Best Opera Recording. Formerly the production manager and stage manager for Piedmont Opera, Toia is now director of production for Opera Philadelphia.
