The Fall 2020 UNCG School of Theatre season continues with a production of Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau. The play follows a group of working-class people fighting against the establishment as they face opposition, economic inequality, and gun violence. Skeleton Crew is the third play in a group of Morisseau’s works dubbed The Detroit Projects, all of which engage issues within and around the eponymous city through different flashpoints in time.
All three plays in the cycle have received numerous accolades having been produced across the country at such venues as the Public Theatre and the McCarter Theatre. Skeleton Crew is set during the 2008 economic recession, an era in which the automotive and manufacturing industries in Michigan were particularly hard-hit—although the themes still strongly resonate during our current pandemic-inflicted recession.
As the title suggests, the play centers on a small group of factory workers known as a skeleton crew. Director Mya Brown aims to provide the audience with a realistic representation of the lives and choices these characters make throughout the play. “I am a sucker for a character-driven play," Brown said. "Skeleton Crew isn't about spectacle, it is all heart." Noting that the current economic situation will hit home for many viewers, Brown adds: "I yearn for the opportunity to tell stories that will resonate with the community and inspire self-reflection. This play asks the audience to consider others for the greater good. I find honor in giving life to that message.”
Skeleton Crew will be available for on-demand streaming for general audiences November 5-7. Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone (336.334.4392), or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 pm.
A virtual Frame/Works discussion related to the play will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. Zoom meeting information will be shared with ticket buyers. The discussion will focus on the themes of gun violence, the 2008 recession, revolutionary advocacy, and modes of direct action against systemic oppression. This will be a great opportunity to explore the significance of the play and its relevance today. Join in for an exciting conversation about real-world issues and possible solutions to overcoming them.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
