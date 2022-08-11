ASHEBORO AREA ARTIST, TY BRUEILLY WILL EXHIBIT A VISUAL ART PHOTOGRAPHY SERIES FROM HIS FIVE YEARS OF LIVING IN CHINA AT BELOVED LUMINA WINE & BEER
2020 The Courier Tribune Best Photographer, has focused his newest exhibition entitled ‘Eastern Enchantment’ on vividly stunning visuals from the five years he spent living in China, in and around Shanghai.
LUMINA WINE & BEER- DOWNTOWN ASHEBORO
Opening Reception: August 11, 2022 5:30-8:00pm
Ending Exhibition Date: Early September 2022
152 Sunset Avenue. Asheboro, NC 27203
– Asheboro native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature/Heart’s Core Art Store, Tyler "Ty Bru" Brueilly has compiled another strong body of work for his second complete exhibition this summer.
“I’ve been super heavy on the gas pedal this year, it’s been a non-stop creative, performance and exhibition whirlwind since my wife and I found out we are expecting our second child…artistically lot of my bucket list items were very well within reach, so with the help of my wife’s motivation and some awesome people and businesses in downtown Asheboro such as Lumina Wine & Beer, The Exchange, Randolph Arts Guild and Cantina Taco Loco we’ve been able to really submerge the city with my various artworks and artforms.”
Brueilly moved to China fresh out of Appalachian State University back in 2005, but had studied abroad for a semester in 2004. “I fell in love and fell hard, and that love was intense and lasted for over a decade, and half of that time I actually lived, worked, performed and created there” Brueilly continues, “I always took photos when I traveled, but it wasn’t really until 2012 where I took it seriously, and I was fortunate enough to be right in the middle of some of the most ancient and beautiful scenery in the entire world, and I certainly took advantage of every minute I was there.”
When it comes to ‘EASTERN ENCHANTMENT’ most of the visuals come from Brueilly’s favorite city in China, Suzhou. “Part of my heart remains in Suzhou, even though I lived there for only about a year of the five years, it’s where my love for China started, so I made sure most of this exhibition comes from that city, which was coined the Venice of the East, for its canals.”
EASTERN ENCHANTMENT includes 25 pieces from his recent ‘Gripping Adoornments’ that are placed in a way to simulate a door. There is one piece from his ’12 of 12’ series of 2012 while the remaining 12 pieces of the exhibition have never been publicly displayed before. All pieces will be displayed at Lumina Wine & Beer until early September and all are available for purchase.
