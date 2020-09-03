A VINDICTIVE VINTAGE
Greensboro, NC, September 1, 2020 – Triad Stage is proud to present A Vindictive Vintage, a wine- themed virtual interactive murder mystery party. This unique murder mystery unfolds on October 29, 2020, at 7:30 PM. Our original murder mystery is written under the leadership of Triad Stage’s Producing Artistic Director, Preston Lane, and highlights North Carolina’s winemaking industry.
A Vindictive Vintage takes place at the fictional Creekmore Vineyard tucked away in the beautiful Yadkin Valley Wine Country of North Carolina. This small family-run vineyard has been the lifeblood work of the local Creekmore family. The drama intensifies once a guest takes a fatal sip of Creekmore’s latest vintage in the tasting room. Guests are put in the driver's seat as lead detective and are encouraged to play solo or host a small group to form a "team".
Tickets start at $50 with the option to upgrade to exclusive “Detective Packs” including a perfectly paired wine and a three-course meal prepared by Gia's EAT.DRINK.LISTEN (our culinary partner). “We are committed to keeping the organic creativity thriving with handmade products like A Vindictive Vintage,” says Jody Cauthen, Director of Development. “Our Collaborative Corps has been busy researching murder plots and exciting twists to ensure that our script is fresh, funny, and tricky!”
Triad Stage, like many other performing arts organizations, has shifted our programs to a virtual platform. Cauthen continues, “When we started thinking about hosting an interactive online Murder Mystery Fundraising party, we knew we could buy a “script” or a “party in a box” type of format, but we decided quickly to celebrate our region and our brand, and create the script locally.”
The cast features Triad Stage favorites including Carroll Michael Johnson, Melanie Matthews, and Emily Rieder. Tickets are available at triadstage.org. A Vindictive Vintage is sponsored by Gia’s EAT.DRINK.LISTEN., American Premium Beverage, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Well-Spring.
ABOUT TRIAD STAGE
Triad Stage is a professional not-for-profit regional theater company based in downtown Greensboro. All Triad Stage productions are created in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina using the best of local and national talent. Triad Stage gratefully acknowledges the support of its Season Sponsors: The North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro and Quaintance Weaver.
All Triad Stage productions feature the bold acting and breathtaking design that have been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal and by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards, which named Triad Stage one of the top ten most promising theaters in the country as a recipient of the 2010 National Theatre Company Grant. Triad Stage has also earned accolades including “Best North Carolina Production of 2010” for The Glass Menagerie by Triangle Arts & Entertainment magazine; “One of the Best Regional Theatres in America”, New York’s Drama League; “Best Live Theater” (thirteen years running), Go Triad/News & Record; and “Professional Theater of the Year” (2003, 2011), North Carolina Theatre Conference.
To purchase tickets or for more information on A Vindictive Vintage visit www.triadstage.org.
