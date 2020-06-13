Greensboro, NC, June 10, 2020 – Triad Stage, the Triad’s premiere professional theater company will host an online telethon celebrating the theater’s major accomplishments of the past 19 Seasons as they prepare to reopen into the 20th Anniversary Season. The telethon, hosted on Facebook Live by visiting the organization’s Facebook page at 6pm on Tuesday, June 16, will have a variety of entertainment to engage with long-time fans and new supporters.
Triad Stage Producing Artistic Director, Preston Lane, will emcee the evening’s events showcasing local and national talent. Mark Weddle, master distiller for Sutler’s Spirit Company, serve as virtual bartender and will kick the night off with Triad Stage’s Signature Cocktail.
Performances by Triad Stage favorites, Laurelyn Dossett, Riley Baugus and the duo High Cotton with Lisa Dames and Shawn Patch, will be featured among messages from artists who share the value that Triad Stage provides to the community.
The evening will celebrate four major themes that will cover the organization’s impact over the past 19 seasons:
- A bridge to the profession
- Innovative Design
- Southern Voice
- Artistic Home
Special guests include Triad Stage artists Dierdre Friel, star of NBC’s hit drama New Amsterdam, Isaac Powell from Broadway’s most recent revival of West Side Story, Tyler Barnhardt, star of Netflix’s groundbreaking series 13 Reasons Why, local actor/director Elizabeth Flax whose credits include LAW & ORDER: Special Victims Unit, and the Tony Award nominated theater designer Alexander Dodge.
Preregister for the event at https://bit.ly/3hbcTUK to receive exclusive information and content leading up to the event.
