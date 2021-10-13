Triad Chapter of American Institute of Graphic Arts Hosts Acclaimed Designer of Facebook, Uber Logos Oct. 21
Talk by designer Peter Markatos open to the public
The Triad chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) will host acclaimed designer Peter Markatos Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. for an interactive talk. Markatos is a visionary behind high-profile brand identities like the original Facebook icon and Uber logo.
The online event “Design to Connect” is open to the public. Tickets are $35 for the public, $20 for members of AIGA. As part of its mission to foster the next generation of creative professionals, AIGA is making the event free for all students. Ticket information is available online at triadnc.aiga.org/peter-markatos-design-to-connect.
Markatos is currently Chief Design Officer at Quoori and says his focus in design is to help companies strengthen the relationship between their brands and products. He has engaged in a wide variety of interactive and branding projects for clients of all industries, most notably for companies including Uber, XBOX, Nokia, Amazon, and Discovery Channel. He was one of the two original designers of the Facebook identity and works frequently with many of Silicon Valley’s leading startups and venture firms.
The Markatos event is part of AIGA’s observation of Design Month, a national effort to raise awareness of and appreciation for design in all forms.
“We believe when design connects with experience, amazing things can happen,” says Ross Clodfelter, co-president of AIGA Triad. “As an organization committed to advancing design as a professional craft, strategic advantage and vital cultural force, we invite our entire community to share in this conversation.”
For more information, visit triadnc.aiga.org.
