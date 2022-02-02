Theatre Art Galleries, Inc. to relocate to new space in Congdon Yards

The new year will bring exciting new changes for Theatre Art Galleries, Inc., (TAG) with a move to new space in Congdon Yards. TAG will occupy over 10,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Factory Building in Congdon Yards. Half of the footage will be dedicated to gallery and exhibition space, with the other half dedicated to classrooms.
The gallery will include moveable wall panels, which will allow the gallery to be subdivided and reconfigured for each exhibit. There will be 3 large classrooms, allowing for classes in all media including drawing, painting, and collage. One large classroom will be specially equipped for classes in ceramics, glass fusion, and light metal work for jewelry making. Instruction will be available for all ages.
One new component will be a retail gift shop which will carry items not currently available in High Point, including work from high end artisans, art books and supplies, and unique gift items with a creative bent.
TAG is working with Louis Cherry Architecture and Landmark Builders to design and upfit the space. This is the team that has transformed Plant Seven into a community hub and their work continues with the Factory building, which will include The Loft, individual office spaces, new restaurants and additional event space. Major renovations to the building are ongoing.
“The Factory at Congdon Yards will bring us greater visibility and easier access, allowing us to offer more opportunities for creative community engagement,” said Jeff Horney, Executive Director for TAG. “We will be bringing in talented artists and teachers from around the region to conduct classes in both beginner and advanced levels. We are looking forward to partnering with Business High Point in offering programs that will attract more people to Congdon Yards.”
Construction will begin in February with completion slated for late spring.
Theatre Art Galleries, Inc. (TAG) of High Point, NC provides visual art exhibits and educational
experiences for the enrichment of the entire community.
Theatre Art Galleries (TAG) began as a program of the High Point Area Arts Council in 1975. TAG was incorporated as a separate 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 1996 and is now in its 26th year of independent operation. TAG does not receive funding from the High Point Arts Council. Theatre Art Galleries is High Point’s primary provider of visual arts.
Housed inside the High Point Theatre in downtown High Point, Theatre Art Galleries hosts’ exhibitions of visual art from local, regional, and internationally recognized artists. In two floors of spacious galleries, TAG programs approximately 16 exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows. Our Exhibition Committee chooses artists to exhibit through a jury selection process.
TAG’s education program works with youth in afterschool programs in the public schools, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, and the Millis Education Center at Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. TAG also provides summer art camps for youth as well as art instruction for adults all year long.
Congdon Yards is a philanthropic partnership between the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation and Business High Point.
