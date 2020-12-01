Theatre Alliance’s Winter Wonder Wander is a series of vignettes and scenes that we feel certain you will recognize and cherish. Let us help bring nostalgia and familiarity to this most unusual year.
The event will be a walk-through at 650 W. Sixth Street December 11-13 and 17-22, from 7-9 pm each evening. Cost: suggested $5.00/person, but donations welcomed.
We also plan to offer a thrift shop for some quirky last-minute finds for your holiday stockings (prices will vary)!
We have invited a very special guest, so we hope he can make an appearance each evening for socially-distant photos. We will keep our fingers crossed…
Guests must wear masks/face coverings at all times during the event.
Parking available
Tickets for sale at the door.
