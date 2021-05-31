Come out and audition for Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance! This audition will be for Green Day’s American Idiot, a special Theatre Alliance revue, Something Rotten, select roles in Evita, and The Rocky Horror Show.
Additional information regarding shows (including full character breakdowns) will be included on the Facebook event for the auditions. (fb://event/?id=3076290842602033)
Show information:
American Idiot performs July 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 (will begin to rehearse immediately)-performed on our outdoor stage. Especially interested in ages 16-30 for this production. American Idiot follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, borne along by Green Day's electrifying score. This high-octane show includes every song from the acclaimed album American Idiot, as well as several songs from the band's Grammy-winning release, 21st Century Breakdown.
A Theatre Alliance Revue performs August 7- A recap of some TA historic show selections. Will perform indoors at our new theatre space. Seeking performers for this special event.
Something Rotten performs August 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 (will begin to rehearse late June) and will be the first mainstage production inside our new theatre! Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway.
Evita performs September 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 (will rehearse in late July/August) Select Ensemble roles are available. We especially need men. If you expressed interest previously, please do so again now. Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Tim Rice, Evita tells the story of the charismatic and glamorous first lady of Argentina, Eva Peron.
The Rocky Horror Show performs October 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30. Searching for select leads and ensemble roles. First choice will be given to cast of our most recent revival, but if you are interested in any capacity, please audition. Innocent Brad and Janet find themselves seeking shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, where they encounter transvestite Dr. Frank N Furter, his "perfect" creation Rocky, and an assortment of other crazy creatures.
Auditionees are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song they feel showcases their voice best for the shows they wish to audition for. An accompanist will be available as will a bluetooth speaker for those who prefer to use a recorded track. A dance combination from American Idiot will be taught and there will be cold readings from the scripts of the various shows. Any auditionee who taps should bring tap shoes and be prepared to learn a brief tap combo.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
650 W 6th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- WEBSITE: www.theatrealliance.ws
- TWITTER: http://twitter.com/wstalliance
- FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/WSTheatreAlliance
- INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/wstalliance
