The year’s best films: SEFCA has spoken

After careful deliberation, the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) has selected its award winners for the year 2021, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog dominated the awards, winning five — including Best Picture and Best Director. The all-star Western, based on Thomas Savage’s acclaimed best-seller, marks Campion’s first feature in over a decade, her last being Bright Star (2009). This marks the second time that Campion won both the Best Picture and Best Director accolades from SEFCA, having done so for The Piano in 1993.
“Jane Campion has been one of our finest directors for decades, and I’m thrilled that our members chose to recognize her exquisite work on The Power of the Dog,” said SEFCA president Matt Goldberg. “Campion has crafted a unique Western that gets to the core of the genre while still feeling fresh and vital. It’s an absolute triumph of mood, performances, and craft that will certainly go down as one of her finest movies in a career full of marvelous filmmaking.”
SEFCA’s top 10 films of 2021 are as follows: (1) The Power of the Dog. (2) Licorice Pizza. (3) Belfast. (4) The Green Knight. (5) West Side Story. (6) The French Dispatch. (7) Tick, Tick … BOOM! (8) Drive My Car. (9) Dune. (10) Summer of Soul.
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog. Runner-up: Will Smith, King Richard.
Best Actress: Kristen Stewart, Spencer. Runner-up: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza.
Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog. Runner-up: Jeffrey Wright, The French Dispatch.
Best Supporting Actress: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog. Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard.
Best Ensemble: The French Dispatch. Runner-up: Mass.
Best Director: Campion, The Power of the Dog. Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story.
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza. Runner-up: Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch.
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog. Runner-up: Tony Kushner, West Side Story.
Best Documentary: Summer of Soul. Runner-up: Flee.
Best Foreign-Language Film: Drive My Car. Runner-up: The Worst Person in the World.
Best Animated Film: The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Runner-up: Flee.
Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser, Dune. Runner-up: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog.
Best Score: Hans Zimmer, Dune. Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog.
The official SEFCA website is https://www.sefca.net/.
