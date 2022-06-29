The Yadkin Arts Council to host Opening Reception for annual Juried Art Show in the Welborn Gallery on July 15, 2022
$3,500 in combined awards will be announced - Admission to this event is free and all are welcome to attend
(Yadkinville, NC) – This exhibition, to be featured collectively in the Welborn Gallery and Red Wall Gallery, is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in North Carolina. Eligibility for entry is open to 2D and 3D Fine Art artists that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. There will be $3,500 in combined prizes awarded to the best artists! Prizes include 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, 6 Honorable Mentions, and a People’s Choice Award.
The exhibition will be on display July 15 – September 2, 2022. The reception will feature wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony, and a meet and greet with the artists. Admission is FREE and all are welcome to attend.
An invitation to participate in the People's Choice award will be available over Facebook starting July 18 and will run through July 31.
ABOUT OUR JUROR:
Sharon Hardin has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades. Her work has been exhibited locally, regionally and nationally as well as internationally. Publications include the text Art Talk by Rosalind Ragans. Hardin has worked as an Artist-in-Residence and an Arts Educator with local and state Arts Councils in Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Hardin has been selected to jury and curate exhibitions on local, regional and national levels. She participated on juries of selection for the Georgia Arts Council, Winston-Salem Arts Council and Piedmont Craftsman, among others. Hardin is a past Visiting Artist and Instructor of Design at the North Carolina School of the Arts, Director of the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and Drawing and Design Instructor at Salem College.
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: July 15 – September 2, 2022
Artist Opening Reception: July 15 at 5-7pm
Where: The Welborn Gallery & Red Wall Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Additional information: https://www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.

