Join the Arts Council for a virtual art reception over Facebook live on March 4 at 5pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Cultural Arts is thrilled to display “Look Closer” by John Scrudder in the Welborn Gallery March 3 - April 23 of 2021. If patrons recognize his work, it is because Scrudder was recently featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
John Scrudders’ abstract mazes are created with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors. He invites the viewer into a discussion of topical issues through a landscape of buzzing movement and compact confusion.
Though born and raised in California, John Scrudder has called North Carolina his home since 1997. He served active duty in the United States Army for 11 years and has worked the past 12 years as a DOD GS Civilian. He lives in Fayetteville with his wife Melanie, his son, Tiziano and their dog, Sir William.
Exhibit Runs: March 4 - April 23, 2021
Artist Opening Reception: March 4 at 5pm over Facebook Live
Where: The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
