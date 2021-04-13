"YES!" exhibit features artist collective “Out of the Blue” April 29 - June 25, 2021 in the Welborn Gallery
This exhibit features a sneak peek of the show over Facebook Live on April 29 at 4:30pm & an in-person Artist Reception on June 4 at 5pm in the Welborn Gallery and outside on the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center plaza.
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center welcomes the eclectic work of artist collective, Out of the Blue, to display their upcoming exhibit “YES!” in the Welborn Gallery from April 29 – June 25, 2021.
Out of the Blue (OOTB), is an artist collective consisting of Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes, and Susan Marlowe. The exhibit “YES!” features the creations of these four visual artists from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects between the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life. Their work expresses a shared commitment to saying “yes” to the unexpected. The group has been sharing their processes and exhibiting together since 2015.
More about each artist:
Beth Andrews, a native North Carolinian, has roots in the Blue Ridge Mountains which reach back to the 1700s. After receiving a Fine Arts degree from UNC-Greensboro, she worked as a graphic designer and illustrator. Pulled by opposite worlds (fine art and commercial art), she began to integrate elements from both, loving the juxtaposition of opposites integrating collage and mixed media with traditional painting and drawing, discovering a second language to express what is not seen as well as what is seen. Andrews’ work is about creating a sense of wholeness and balance between seemingly disparate elements while exploring what we believe has value, what we long for and what we throw away. Learning to say YES to taking chances with her art has resulted in more joy as an artist.
Marion Cloaninger is best known for her colorful acrylic mixed media paintings. Her process involves creating layers, applied in non-traditional ways, using Acrylic Paint, drawing media, hand painted papers, monoprints and found collage elements. Her subjects range from vivid abstracts or semi-abstracts of landscapes, flowers or figures. Her figurative works are distinct and sometimes show the face without features. Her approach is to explore, take risks and be open to the unexpected.
Susan B Marlowe is an acrylic multimedia artist living in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She is known for her whimsical, joyful paintings which often depict colorful cows, “dream dogs” and “bliss birds”. “Moo Joy” describes the celebratory element of Susan’s paintings. Susan was formally trained at the University of Kentucky and has since studied under inspiring artists. She became a juried member of Blue Ridge Artisan Center in 2019. Her paintings have been exhibited in numerous solo, juried and group exhibitions, internationally as well as locally and regionally.
Marsha Holmes is inspired by the grumpy rooster who bravely announces morning, the herd of horses thriving on green pastures, children joyfully jumping in mountain streams, and hands lovingly working the soil. Holmes was classically trained as an artist and is inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains where she lives and works in her studio. Her goal is to mindfully see and express through her drawings and paintings. As a teacher, she strives to help her students go beyond simply looking and learn to really see. Holmes is especially known for her drawing skills, along with her finely executed oil and acrylic paintings. She has exhibited throughout the Carolinas, receiving numerous awards and recognition. Her work is in many private collections on the East Coast.
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: April 29 - June 25, 2021
Virtual Sneak Peek: April 29 at 4:30pm over Facebook Live
In-Person Artist Reception: June 4 at 5pm in the Welborn Gallery
Where: The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
