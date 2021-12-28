The Yadkin Arts Council presents “The Colors of Winter” by their Artist Members in the Welborn Gallery this January/February
This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits featuring a variety of mediums, themes, and talented artists!
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council announces their 2022 Welborn Gallery season of intriguing art exhibits featuring 3D stained glass works, colored pencil drawings, watercolor paintings, a juried show, photography and more. The new year will begin with the Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter” on display from January 13 - March 4. The theme of the show is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, and the colors associated with these reflections. There will be an opening reception on January 13 at 5 pm to celebrate this exhibition. The reception is free and open to the public.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching, and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff. In addition to the opportunity to exhibit in the upcoming show in the Welborn Gallery, any local artist is welcome to be a member and can showcase as many mediums as they like on the Red Wall Gallery throughout the year.
The Council’s facility, the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, offers an art classroom, “The Art Place,” to house classes or creative gatherings. The Council’s existing courses which range from printmaking and paper quilling, to mosaic pendants and felted wool works, are taught by Yadkin Arts Council Artist Members.
For more information about becoming an artist member please visit: www.yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships.
For questions: email info@yadkinarts.org - or - call 336.679.2941.
2022 Welborn Gallery Schedule:
“The Colors of Winter”: January 13 - March 4
A collection of works by the Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Members that explores their memories and reflections upon winter, and the colors and moods the season evokes.
“The Fine Art of Colored Pencil”: March 10 - April 29
The Colored Pencil Society of America (NC Chapter) presents a group exhibit that highlights the beautiful and versatile medium of colored pencil.
“Let There Be Light” by Michael Isley: May 5 - June 24
A vibrant stained glass exhibit featuring a variety of colors, textures, and shapes that inspires imagination and displays how light is the catalyst to life.
Yadkin Arts Council 2022 Annual Juried Exhibition: July 15 - September 2
(Featuring Sharon Hardin as Juror)
This competition is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in the state and is open to NC artists aged 18 years and older. $3500 is awarded to the best entries.
“Handmade: A Portrait of an Artist’s Tools” by Bryan Rierson: September 8 - October 28
A large scaled black & white photography exhibit featuring the hands of local artisans displaying their art and the tools they use for their craft.
“Observations and Fantasies” by Sharon Hardin: November 3 - December 23
An organic watercolor exhibition exploring a visual language through forms inspired by nature, experience, and imagination.
Additional information: www.YadkinArts.org -or- www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. Art is transformational. Art open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the Council opened the Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
