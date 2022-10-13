The Yadkin Arts Council presents Sharon Hardin’s "Observations and Fantasies" - on display in the Welborn Gallery Nov. 3 - Dec. 23, 2022
Join us for an opening reception on November 3 , 2022 from 5-7pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council presents Sharon Hardin’s “Observations and Fantasies” November 3 thru December 23, 2022 in the Welborn Gallery. This organic watercolor exhibition will explore a visual language through forms inspired by nature, experience, and imagination. Hardin’s paintings are created using transparent watercolor in a traditional manner - no white or black pigment. Some works contain the additional elements of embroidery thread or watercolor pencil. Subject matter includes mandala imagery, moon influenced creation theories, circular energy and natural phases.
ARTIST BIOGRAPHY:
Sharon Hardin has been painting with watercolor for the past three decades. Her work has been exhibited locally, regionally and nationally as well as internationally. Publications include the text Art Talk by Rosalind Ragans. Hardin has worked as an Artist-in-Residence and an Arts Educator with local and state Arts Councils in Illinois, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Hardin has been selected to jury and curate exhibitions on local, regional and national levels. She participated on juries of selection for the Georgia Arts Council, Winston-Salem Arts Council and Piedmont Craftsman, among others. Hardin is a past Visiting Artist and Instructor of Design at the North Carolina School of the Arts, Director of the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, and Drawing and Design Instructor at Salem College.
MORE INFO:
What: “Observations and Fantasies” - by Sharon Hardin
When: On Display November 3 - December 23, 2022
Where: Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 (open Monday-Friday 9:30am-4:30pm and during special events)
For questions: email info@yadkinarts.org - or - call 336.679.2941.
Additional information: www.YadkinArts.org -or- www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and features a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
