Join us for a virtual art reception over Facebook live on November 12 at 5pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center will welcome Raleigh artist, Caitlin Cary, to display her work in the Welborn Gallery from November 11, 2020 through January 4, 2021. This upcoming show, titled “PIERS” will focus on the patterns and spatial complexity of the undergirding of buildings, bridges, docks, and dams through her self-coined medium she calls “Needle Print”.
“Needle Print” is a form of fabric collage in which cloth is affixed by machine stitch to paper or other rigid backing. Caitlin Cary created and has been exhibiting in this medium since 2013.
In 2015, Cary was awarded the Regional Emerging Artist residency at Artspace in Raleigh, and maintains a studio/gallery there now. Her work has been exhibited at The Miriam Block Gallery, the Frankie G. Weems Gallery at Meredith College, The Raleigh Fine Arts Exhibition, The Cameron Village Regional Library, The Wilkesboro Art Gallery and others, and her work is prized by regional and national collectors. Cary is represented by the Yard Dog Gallery in Austin, TX, the At Home Gallery in Greensboro, and she is available for commissioned works by appointment.
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: November 11 – January 4, 2021
Artist Opening Reception: Virtual Reception on Facebook Live at 5pm on November 12, 2020.
Where: Facebook.com/yadkinarts
Additional information: YadkinArts.org
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
Located directly outside of the theater is the Welborn Gallery, which has exhibits that change every two months and feature wide varieties of mediums of 2D and 3D art.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
Also located within the Arts Center, is the town renowned Center Bistro, which offers an eclectic mix of breakfast items, deli sandwiches, wraps, soups, fresh salads, and more all of which can be enjoyed inside or outside on the plaza. The Bistro also serves dinner on select evenings and for special events and offers catering. To make reservations or to order catering call 336.677.6006.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.