The Yadkin Arts Council presents "Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist's Tools" by Bryan Rierson - on display in the Welborn Gallery: Sept. 8 - Oct. 28
Join us for an opening reception on September 8, 2022 from 5-7pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist’s Tools” - by Bryan Rierson- September 8 thru October 28, 2022. This large-scale black and white photography exhibit features local artisans displaying pieces that they themselves have created with their tools (their hands). In addition to the photos, there will be information about each artist displayed alongside each piece. The artisans featured will also be invited to display a 3D piece of their work on a pedestal in the gallery as well. Bryan received funding for this project and exhibit from the North Carolina Arts Council as part of their Artist Support Grant program in 2021 & 2022.There will be an opening reception on September 8th at 5 pm to celebrate this show. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.
ABOUT THE INSPIRATION FOR THE EXHIBIT:
The love of handmade craft inspired Bryan Rierson to begin a project in 2019 photographing portraits of artists and artisans, showing their hands rather than their faces. He titled it “Handmade- Portraits of the Artist’s Tools.” Rierson began with Brandon Edwards, a wet plate collodion photographer. His portrait shows his chemical-stained hands holding a 4” tintype he made. He has since photographed a variety of artisans displaying different mediums. Each photograph features the artist’s hands holding his or her work, or in some cases the tools or materials they use to produce the work. The viewer will be able to decipher who the subject is and what kind of art they create, but the artist’s face will be left to the imagination. All images will be shot on film, in black and white. This handmade aspect of the work helps to tie it into the handmade craft of each of his subjects.
ARTIST STATEMENT by Bryan Rierson:
I find it quite satisfying to create something tangible with my own hands. My photographic journey began in the film age when we made our creative decisions before clicking the shutter, creating the finished photograph in the darkroom with a process that felt like magic... or alchemy. The advent of digital capture took away some of that feeling of craft, and manipulating images in computer software made my photographs feel more like manufactured copies to me rather than one-of-a-kind handmade prints. I am also an amateur woodworker, so I appreciate fine handcrafted work. After years of digital photography I have returned to my roots, abandoning the digital camera in favor of traditional film for my fine art work. I photograph people - both posed portraits and real life. I have found that my subjects appreciate the fact that I am crafting their photograph with traditional methods, and often they tell me about their passion for something that they too create by hand. This shared love of handmade art inspires me to continue working to perfect my craft.
MORE INFO:
What: “Handmade: A Portrait of the Artist's Tools” - by Bryan Rierson
When: On Display September 8 - October 28, 2022
Where: Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 (open Monday-Friday 9:30am-4:30pm and during special events)
Additional information: www.YadkinArts.org -or- www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and features a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.