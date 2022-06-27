The Yadkin Arts Council presents “Art a la Carte Experience” at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center in August 8-12, 2022
(Lewisville, N.C.) — The Yadkin Arts Council will present an “Art a la Carte Experience” August 8-12, 2022 at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center in Lewisville. This program is a weeklong series of art classes taught by Yadkin Arts Council Artist Members. These “sampler sessions” will offer attendees the opportunity to explore their creative outlets and try out different art mediums by selecting from a menu of options. Each session will run 2 to 3 hours and all supplies will be provided. Thanks to the generous support of the Shallow Ford Foundation, admission to these classes is only $15 each (each class has a $30 to $45 value)
Registration is open to students 16 years of age and older. Children ages 12 to 15 may sign up but must be accompanied by a paying adult.
All Classes will take place at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center (7632 Warren Pk Dr, Lewisville, NC 27023).
*Registration closes August 1, 2022 (or when classes fill up)*
CLASSES OFFERED:
Beginning Quilling with Lisa Drum, Learn to use Pastels with Bill Gramley, Hand-Dyed Silk Scarves with Lisa Drum, Alcohol Ink Workshop withValerie Oberle, Express Yourself Using Paint & Music with Joan Means, Fun Florals With Pastels by Laurie Basham, Collage Class with Terry Hancock, Take Better Pictures with Bryan Rierison, Wet Felting a Picture with Judy Wilson, Make a Mosaic Mirror with Jody Pounds, Introduction to Gelli Plate Painting Parts 1 and 2 with Beth Andrews, Needle Felted Gnome with Jody Wilson
Additional Information
What: “Art a la Carte Experience” – August 8- 12, 2022
Tickets: $15 per class www.yadkinarts.org - OR - at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Box Office from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday (336-679-2941).
Where: Mary Alice Warren Community Center - 7632 Warren Pk Dr, Lewisville, NC 27023
ABOUT THE YADKIN ARTS COUNCIL
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to transform lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives. www.yadkinarts.org
ABOUT THE MARY ALICE WARREN COMMUNITY CENTER
The Mary Alice Warren Community Center was named after A Lewisville resident who donated the 15-acre site on which the community center was built. The community center is located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road next to Jack Warren Park, a 15-acre multi-use park also donated to the Town by Mary Alice Warren that opened in 2010. The 12,000 square-foot center includes a multi-purpose conference room that can accommodate approximately 240 people or be divided into three smaller conference room areas. The multi-purpose room will be great for a classroom set up or for a meal set-up, events, receptions, parties and more. In addition, the facility is equipped with a catering kitchen off of the multi-purpose room adding to the versatility of the new community center. https://lewisvillenc.net/MAWCC
ABOUT THE SHALLOW FORD FOUNDATION
The Shallow Ford Foundation exists to connect community and philanthropy for enduring results. We connect people and resources in ways that thoughtfully and meaningfully transform our communities with access, opportunity, and an enriched quality of life for all residents. A core mission of the Shallow Ford Foundation is to strengthen the people, places, and partnerships that hold our communities together, build new connections that provide opportunities, and ensure our area continues to be a community in which all people want to call home. www.shallowfordfoundation.org
