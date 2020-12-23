Join the Arts Council for a virtual art reception over Facebook live Jan. 7 at 5pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center delights in presenting a collection of works by the Yadkin Arts Council’s Artist Members in the Welborn Gallery from January 7 - February 26 of 2021. This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect their experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
The Yadkin Arts Council takes every opportunity to provide the citizens of Yadkin County with compelling and inspiring art, especially art created by their talented neighbors. Patrons always have a chance to experience art by the Art-Me Members when they visit the Red Wall Gallery, but this January, they are giving these artists even more exposure and will be displaying their works in the Welborn Gallery as well.
What is an Artist Member and how do you become one you might ask? An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching, and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff. Any local artist is welcome to be a member and can showcase as many mediums as they like throughout the year on the Red Wall Gallery. These pieces can be for sale with only a small commission retained by the Yadkin Arts Council. In addition, Artist Members are encouraged to teach classes in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s art classroom The Art Place. The Council’s existing courses range from printmaking, to alcohol inks, mosaic pendants, and more. Not only will you find numerous teaching opportunities, but the Yadkin Arts Council will also work to help promote classes and gallery works on their robust social media and e-news followings. Lastly, the Yadkin Arts Council’s website features an Artisan Directory which serves as a digital platform for each member which includes a professional bio and photos for each artist.
It is easy to join! Just go to www.yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships to learn more and pay the $35 yearly fee. For questions, feel free to email Lisa@yadkinarts.org, Info@yadkinarts.org, or call 336.679.2941.
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: January 7 - February 26, 2021
Opening Reception: January 7 at 5pm over Facebook Live
Where: This is an Online Event that will be broadcasted from the Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC
Additional information: www.YadkinArts.org
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
