(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center welcomes triad artists, Kevin Calhoun and Bryce Hauser to display their works in the Welborn Gallery from September 9 through November 9, 2020. This exhibit aptly named “A Collaborative Experience,” will feature large scale painted canvases by Kevin Calhoun, as well as metal sculptures by Bryce Hauser.
Kevin Calhoun is a Winston-Salem based artist and lighting designer who works in oil, acrylic, enamel, and spray paint to create dynamic paintings and drawings. Calhoun's vibrant canvases are filled with organic forms and vivid colors. Samples of his work can be found on his artist Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/kc7219.
Bryce Hauser is a metal Sculptor out of Winston Salem who believes that Iron has been integral to the development of contemporary society and a true indicator of where we stand today as a whole. Each of the works made by him is an exploration of a reaction cast piece of Iron and a similar forged and fabricated improvisation of steel. The juxtaposition of these elements is to unite the ancient, ritualistic and archaic with the contemporary world. He believes that in finding similarities and moments of tension and texture between the timeless and the contemporary we enter a dialog with ourselves and the world leading to greater understanding and empathy.
Exhibit Dates: September 10 – November 9, 2020
Opening Reception: Virtual Reception on Facebook Live September 10 @ 5pm
Where: www.Facebook.com/yadkinarts
Additional information: www.YadkinArts.org
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. It features a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
Located directly outside of the theater is the Welborn Gallery, which has exhibits that change every two months and feature wide varieties of mediums of 2D and 3D art.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
Also located within the Arts Center, is the town renowned Center Bistro, which offers an eclectic mix of breakfast items, deli sandwiches, wraps, soups, fresh salads, and more all of which can be enjoyed inside the bistro or outside on the plaza. The Bistro also serves dinner on select evenings and for special events and offers catering. To make reservations or to order catering call 336.677.6006.
This Project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
