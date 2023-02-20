The Yadkin Arts Council hosts Emily Clare’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” in the Welborn Gallery: March 2 – April 21, 2023
Join us for an opening reception on March 2, 2023 from 5-7pm
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council to host Emily Clare's” Where have All the Flowers Gone?” in the Welborn Gallery March 2 – April 21, 2023.This exhibition will call attention to native plants that are essential in our ecosystem, and under extraordinary pressure. The series will include abstract works of native, non native, and exotic invasive species.
Emily’s process includes transferring elements of plant life onto paper, and showing aspects of those elements that are easily missed when viewed in their natural habitats. Her monoprints are often enriched by drawing into them with ink, gouache or watercolor, and by adding cutouts and overlays. She chooses colors after intimate observation, and with respect for the natural world. The finished artwork is a monoprint, a collage, and/or mixed-media with sizes ranging from 5” x 7” to 24” X 30”.
Her intention is to cause people to protect native plant diversity, because our natural world faces existential threats from invasive plants, invasive animals, climate change, and pollution.
Join us for an opening reception on March 2, 2023 from 5-7pm to celebrate this exhibit. FREE Admission, all are welcome to attend..
MORE INFO:
What: “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” by Emily Clare
When: On Display March 2 - April 21, , 2023
Where: Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 (open Monday-Friday 9:30am-4:30pm and during special events)
Reception: March 2, 2023 (5-7pm) in the Welborn Gallery / FREE Admission
Additional information: www.YadkinArts.org -or- www.yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery/
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center and features a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
The Yadkin Arts Council, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has a mission to transform the lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.