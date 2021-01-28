This production will be presented virtually and will be available for streaming February 15 thru March 1, 2021
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Willingham Theater is thrilled to bring back Ron Stacker Thompson’s production of DOUGLASS/DUNBAR in observance of Black History month. This musical play, starring renowned baritone/bass Jason McKinney, honors two of the literary and historical giants of the 19th century. The show will tell the stories of Fredrick Douglass, statesman and politician, and Paul Laurence Dunbar, poet and icon of the black community. Filled with music ranging from blues & classical to spiritual, DOUGLASS/DUNBAR will be funny in places, moving in others, and always striking and informative.
Due to the current state of the pandemic and in keeping the safety of the actors, patrons, and staff in mind, this show will be filmed on stage without an audience and then will be made available for streaming online February 15 thru March 1, 2021. Tickets are available at www.yadkinarts.org at $15 each. A link to view the performance will be emailed to ticket holders by 5pm on February 15. All tickets purchased after the premiere date will include a link automatically.
Douglass/Dunbar is presented in conjunction with the Yadkin Arts Council's Arts in Education Theatre/Page to Stage Programming, and was funded through grants from the Clemmons Community Foundation (Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund), the Yadkin County School System, Duke Energy Carolinas, Sheetz, and the NC Arts Council (a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org).
- Directed and written by Ron Stacker Thompson -
Tickets & Additional Information
When: February 15, thru March 1, 2021
Where: This is an online event that will be filmed on the Willingham Theater stage, in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center (226 E. Main Street, Yadkinville)
Tickets for Streaming: $15; www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Willingham Theater
The Willingham Theater hosted its first performance in December 2012, just two short years after the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to the citizens of Yadkin County. While many might dismiss the power of a small city theater, we like to prove that we can indeed bring the big city excitement and experience to our small town. Our state-of-the-art theater seats 193 patrons and showcases a variety of engaging performances ranging from music, dance, drama, comedy, and even film. In addition to ample seating, the Willingham Theater has a remarkable state-of-the-art-technology. The Willingham Theater is owned and operated by the Yadkin Arts Council.
