The Yadkin Arts Council Awards Three Scholarships to Yadkin County High School Graduating Seniors, Class of 2022
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council has chosen the winners of the three scholarships that are awarded annually to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning. Kayla Dunn from Starmount High School will receive the Nancy Mills Davis Memorial Scholarship for Visual Arts, Sophia Luper from Forbush High School will receive the Willingham Scholarship in the Arts, and Alli Pardue also from Starmount High School will receive the Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts.
More details about the Scholarship recipients:
Kayla Dunn (Nancy Mills Davis Memorial Scholarship in the Visual Arts):Kayla has loved to draw and paint her whole life. She uses it as a way to express her emotions and thoughts. Kayla wants to be able to provide the same type of help to others that art gives her, by using her passion for art and the love she has for psychology to do so. She will be attending Meredith College where she will major in psychology, and minor in studio art.
Sophia Luper (Willingham Scholarships in the Arts):Sophia has been heavily involved in the performing arts since a young age and has gained experience through her participation with the Choral Music and Musical Theatre programs at Forbush High School as well as through multiple stage productions that she has performed in with the Willingham Performing Arts Academy. Sophia plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she intends to major in music, specifically vocal performance.
Alli Pardue: (Stephen G. Lyons Memorial Scholarship in the Performing Arts) Alli has been a student of the Willingham Performing Arts and a long time Yadkin Arts Council performer where she has gained experience in almost every aspect of producing a stage production - from serving as a stage manager, building and painting sets, and starring in the lead role. In addition to her work with the Yadkin Arts Council Alli has also participated in Show Choir, Concert Choir, and Musical Theatre at Starmount High School. Alli will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she plans on majoring in Media and Journalism, concentrating in Advertising and Public Relations.
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives. The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, The Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
