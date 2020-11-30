Eleven artists from Region #10 receive total of over $9,600 in grant funding of direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council, who oversaw the Region #10 grantees for the 2020-2021 installment of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Artist Support Grants, announces the 11 grant winners who all reside in Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, or Yadkin County. The Artist Support Grants were created to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will fund professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.
In order to apply for this grant, artists eligible represented either visual, craft, performing, traditional, or interdisciplinary art forms. In their applications, they had to demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Each recipient received partial or full funding for new projects that take place between now and June 30, 2021 - funding ranged from $500-$1200 per artist.
2020-2021 Artist Support Grant Recipients:
Shirley Cadmus (Caswell) – To experiment with a wide variety of filaments and 3D pens to produce a body of work as well as gain the ability to demonstrate the technique to other artists.
Eddie Carter (Stokes) – To invest in recording equipment to record, publish, and distribute an album of original music while gaining more publicity and the ability for collaborations with other artists.
Gail Craddock (Rockingham) – To upgrade Art Studio and get needed electrical work completed to prepare to install a new electric kiln.
John Mark Daniel (Rockingham) – To complete a mural series in Draper, North Carolina highlighting its history and sense of community.
Kathryn Gauldin (Rockingham) – To create a series of hand weaved and hand dyed yarn art illustrating landscapes and patterns of light to be exhibited in galleries and virtual online exhibits.
Candice Martin (Surry) – To digitize artwork to create prints and make art more accessible to a new art market.
Roy Melton (Caswell) – To produce a high quality online musical performance with his band, Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos.
Valerie Nieman (Rockingham) – To convert original novel, “To the Bones”, into an audiobook.
Bryan Rierson (Yadkin) – To create “Handmade- Portraits of the Artist’s Tools” photography series that will feature artists and artisans hands rather than their faces.
Mary Ellen Ryan (Rockingham) – To complete the final phases of “Paws to Reflect”: a colorful and contemporary series of animal murals for the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.
Nicole Uzzell (Stokes) – To enhance skill set as a welder and builder of steel armatures for stronger, larger sculptures by gaining access to better equipment and more materials through a membership at a local maker space.
For more information about the Artist Support Grants, contact Executive Director Sarah Smith by phone at (336)-679-2941, or by email at Sarah@yadkinarts.org.
Additional Information:
What: The Yadkin Arts Council
Where: 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Additional information: YadkinArts.org, Facebook.com/yadkinarts
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s long standing love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The
Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.