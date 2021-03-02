Prolific painter, sculpture, and glass artist, Affee Vickers will serve as this year’s juror
(Yadkinville, NC) – The Yadkin Arts Council invites artists from all over the state of North Carolina to join in on the competition and participate in their 10th annual Yadkin Arts Council Juried! This exhibition, which serves as a celebration of some of the finest creativity in our regions, brings a beautifully diverse exhibit to the Welborn Gallery each year to be seen by hundreds of art patrons, theatregoers, and Center Bistro patrons from July to August. The exhibition will be on display July 1 – Aug. 27, 2021.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, is slated as the juror for this exhibition. Affee’s ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings, and sculptures - along with his discerning eye and deep appreciation for artistic value - makes him an excellent choice for this year's competition.
The deadline to enter the show this year will be June 6 of 2021 by midnight using the online service CAFÉ. Eligibility for entry is open to Fine Art artists in both 2D and 3D categories that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists! See the prospectus on the Yadkin Arts Council’s website for more qualifying details for entry: yadkinarts.org or to apply, go to: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8621.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be held on July 1, 2021. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards
First Place: $1250
Second Place: $850
3rd Place: $500
People’s Choice 2D: $150
People’s Choice 3D: $150
Honorable mentions (6): $100 each
Additional Information:
Exhibit Runs: July 1 – August 27, 2021
Artist Opening Reception: July 1 at 5pm
Where: The Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville
Additional information: www.yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show/ / https://www.yadkinarts.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Affee-Vickers-Bio.pdf
About the Welborn Gallery
The Welborn Gallery is located just outside the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. We feature a variety of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional works of art from local and regional artists alike. Prepare yourself to be transformed by the remarkable artwork featured here for every exhibit
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center
The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is an arts campus located in downtown Yadkinville and is home to the Willingham Theater, Welborn Gallery, the Center Bistro, the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, Spark Costume Shop, the Front Yard private event space, and The YARD artist studios.
The state of the art Willingham Theater seats 193 people and showcases performances in music, dance, drama, and film.
In 2018 the Arts Center also became home to the Willingham Performing Arts Academy; a facility that provides a place to enrich, educate, create, entertain, and collaborate with the community through professional quality productions and training in the arts.
