(Yadkinville, NC) – “The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem,” a recently launched local storytelling community, will host its first virtual event on Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020, from 7:00-9:00 pm. We all know the world today is not as most of us envisioned it; the theme of this program will give storytellers a chance to expound upon these issues, riffing on the prompt “The Masks We Wear.”
“The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem” September event will build on our inaugural winter success where enthusiastic attendees shared a fun evening of music, storytelling, and poetry. Performers and other audience members enjoyed rich stories that were both individually revealing and universally understood. We are additionally thrilled with the recent announcement that our local public radio station, WFDD, has begun carrying a popular, nationally syndicated Story Slam show, The Moth Radio Hour. We are excited to be the local home for spoken word and Story Slam in Winston-Salem.
Our September program will feature special guest storytellers, including local jazz singer Diana Tuffin (pictured above, left), and more to be announced. Each storyteller will share what is certain to be a unique take on the night’s prompt, “The Masks we Wear.” The evening will be emceed by Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet (pictured above, right), award-winning poet, host and author.
We welcome local storytellers to join our special guests and interpret the prompt “The Masks We Wear.” The topic is certain to inspire both COVID-19 and pre-pandemic stories alike. We will choose a total of eight to ten individuals who will have no more than five-minutes to share their true, and possibly revealing, heart-tugging, or funny stories with our audience who will be rooting for each storyteller.
Advanced registration for our free community event will be required for both storytellers and observers. Donations are welcome.
Additional Information:
When: September 24, 2020 (7-9pm)
Where: This is an Online Event
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-willingham-story-slam-muse-winston-salem-the-masks-we-wear-tickets-117772162709.
Additional information: https://www.yadkinarts.org/willingham-story-slam/
About the Yadkin Arts Council
Transforming lives in our community through the arts by offering opportunities to encounter, create, and participate is the Yadkin Arts Council’s mission. We believe art is transformational. Arts open minds, frees imagination, and helps people see the world from different perspectives.
The Yadkin Arts Council is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of Yadkin County citizens through the arts. In September, 2010, the council opened the new Yadkin Cultural Center, providing a home for the arts in Yadkin County. It encompasses the Welborn Gallery, the Willingham Theater, the Center Bistro, classrooms and meeting rooms, staff offices and working artist studios.
About MUSE Winston-Salem
MUSE Winston-Salem (formerly New Winston Museum) is a 501(c)3 organization located at 226 S. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Their mission is to connect, enrich, and enlarge the community through history, storytelling, and informed, balanced perspective that leads to acceptance, understanding, and belonging.
